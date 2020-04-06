Ione Band of Miwok Indians Restores Homeland with Federal Acquisition of Land in Trust in Amador County

PLYMOUTH, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ione Band of Miwok Indians today announced that the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), has acquired over 220 acres of land into federal trust for the Tribe in Amador County.

"Our Tribe has worked tirelessly for over nearly two decades to achieve this milestone," said Chairperson Sara Dutschke. "This acquisition is a critical step in establishing economic self-sufficiency and prosperity for our people. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with Amador County and the local community."

The acreage is located in Plymouth, CA, adjacent to State Highway 49, and is on the ancestral land of the Ione Band of Miwok Indians. The Tribe is comprised of over 750 members and governed by a 5-member elected tribal council. The vast majority of the Tribe's members live in Amador County, Sacramento and Elk Grove.

"Future development of the land will help improve the long-term economic stability of our Tribe and members," said Dutschke. "Revenue generated will be used to support social and educational programs, housing, healthcare and the preservation of cultural resources; things we have struggled to maintain and provide for generations."

"While our tribe has faced significant challenges and hardships, we have remained unified," said Dutschke. "This land acquisition will provide us with the opportunity to improve the quality of life for all our members and is an important point in our history."

"On behalf of the Ione Band of Miwok Indians, we would like to sincerely thank the U.S. Department of the Interior for their support," said Dutschke. "This is an exciting time for our Tribe, and we look forward to developing a productive government-to-government relationship with Amador County and the State of California."

The Ione Band of Miwok Indians is a federally recognized Indian tribe of Miwok people, comprised of over 750 members in Amador County, CA. The Tribe is governed by a General Council with the day-to-day governance conducted by a 5-member tribal council: Sara Dutschke Setshwaelo (Chair), Tracy Tripp (Vice Chair), Sandra Waters (Treasurer), Christine Hendricks (Secretary) and George Gurion (Member at Large).

