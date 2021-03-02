Ionic 5 Framework Now Available to the Appery.io Developer Community

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms, products, and applications, today announced the Ionic 5 framework is available to all Appery.io users. With this update, Appery.io becomes the first low code editor to support the newest versions of Ionic (5.5) and Angular (11.2). Ionic is an open source mobile UI toolkit for building high quality, cross-platform native iOS, Android and PWA/ web applications. Ionic 5 provides the developer community with access to the latest frameworks, optimized performance, improved collaboration opportunities and advanced support.

Learn more about the Appery.io Ionic 5 Framework update: ( https://blog.appery.io/2021/03/going-big-upgrade-to-ionic-5-in-our-march-2021-release/ )

"Ensuring that the Appery.io community has access to all the latest modern technologies for building low code applications is a top priority," said Eldar Chernitsky, Head of Product at Appery.io by Exadel. "The availability of the Ionic 5 Framework is an important update and improvement to Appery.io that ensures developers have what they need to continue delivering top-notch digital products and solutions."

Additional Ionic 5 updates include:

Adheres to Current Guidelines: Ionic 5 follows the modern Material Design Guidelines and Human Interface Guidelines from Apple

Ionic 5 follows the modern Material Design Guidelines and Human Interface Guidelines from Apple Improved Resources: With the update, developers gain access to the latest Ionic and Angular UI components for faster answers to questions

With the update, developers gain access to the latest Ionic and Angular UI components for faster answers to questions Design Updates : This release includes iOS 13 design updates

: This release includes iOS 13 design updates A New API: Appery.io developers can create custom animations, revamped Ionicons, updated Ionic colors, new starter designs, improvements to component customization, and more

Appery.io is trusted by nearly half a million developers worldwide. These new updates keep in stride with recent developments in app building and give users the extensibility and capabilities they need to build successful digital platforms, products and applications.

