Ionic Advances Mobile App Development to Meet Growing Demand for a Truly Native Cross-Platform Experience

MADISON, Wis., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic, the most widely used platform for building mobile and desktop apps using web technology, today announced the availability of Capacitor 3. The company's open source cross-platform native runtime makes it easy to build web apps that run on iOS, Android, and on the web as Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) — all powered by a single codebase, using familiar web languages. Capacitor 3 improves the developer experience with new features that dramatically enhance performance, and deliver updated native platform support.

Ionic introduced Capacitor in May 2019 as an alternative for developers using Apache Cordova/Adobe PhoneGap when deploying hybrid mobile and web apps to other platforms. Building on the cross-platform advantages pioneered by Cordova, Capacitor integrates an innovative, web-first approach with much greater native power and control, including full access to the native Android and iOS SDKs when needed, and first-class support for PWAs. Capacitor 3 is available now.

"Capacitor 3 is more than just the "next version" of Capacitor," said Max Lynch, CEO and co-founder of Ionic. "It's become the standard for web developers building mobile apps. These new capabilities represent a major evolution in mobile app development and are a testament to Ionic's commitment to making mobile development just as good as web development, and that's exactly what Capacitor enables."

Developers have adopted Capacitor as their tool of choice, rating it no. 1 in developer satisfaction for mobile technologies in the latest State of JS Survey. It is now poised to eclipse Cordova as the number one native runtime for hybrid mobile apps, with more than 500,000 monthly downloads. Capacitor powers some of the world's most successful apps, from consumer brands like Burger King and Tim Hortons to award-winning mobile apps like Sworkit.

Updates include:

Dramatically improved performance through reduced app bundle sizes, and a more modular design that loads only the parts of the app that are needed at the time.

An improved developer experience, with support for the latest iOS and Android platform versions, a new "run" command that increases development and testing speed, and the ability to set up separate development environments.

Expanded investment into the Capacitor community on GitHub that will host plugins, tools, and other projects — all contributed and maintained by the community.

About Ionic

Ionic is a mobile app development platform that empowers professional developers and teams to build, secure, and deliver enterprise-grade apps in less time. Ionic's open source and commercial products are widely adopted and used by more than 5 million developers in over 200 countries, powering over 15% of all apps in the app stores.

With offices in Madison, WI (HQ), and Boston, the company is backed by premier investors including General Catalyst Partners, Arthur Ventures, and Founder Collective. For more information, visit ionic.io and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

