ionir Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ionir, a leader in container-native storage innovation, today announced that the ionir platform has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. As a part of the Red Hat partner ecosystem, OpenShift Operator Certification offers customers and independent software vendors (ISVs) greater confidence when building their next-generation software projects on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.

As a Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator, ionir's Kubernetes Native Storage platform delivers data mobility through unified enterprise-class data and storage management capabilities – performance, continuous data protection, tiering, deduplication, replication and more – delivered simply. In addition to providing an agile solution for persistent storage, ionir helps overcome the effects of data gravity by moving data of any size across any distance in 40 seconds or less, and instantly recreating data as it existed at any previous point in time. ionir is pure software, installs in minutes with one command, and runs alongside application containers orchestrated by Kubernetes.

OpenShift is a consistent foundation to deliver Kubernetes applications that benefits hybrid cloud management models. Kubernetes is the engine that powers container orchestration in OpenShift. Kubernetes Operators are a way to package an application with key human operational knowledge and best practices to automate management and deployment on top of Kubernetes. They help businesses increase the overall manageability of production environments by reducing manual intervention and human error. To make it easier to build Kubernetes applications, Red Hat and the community created and maintain the Operator Framework, an open source toolkit to build and manage Operators in an automated way without extensive Kubernetes knowledge.

A Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator is continuously monitored to reduce interoperability or security risks and is backed up by collaborative support between Red Hat and its partners.

ionir participated in Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification, an offering in Red Hat Partner Connect, Red Hat's technology partner program, by which partners can certify their Operators for use on OpenShift. OpenShift Certified Operators have been additionally validated beyond the basic tests performed for the community Operators from OperatorHub.io. The ionir platform has passed OpenShift Operator Certification and will be listed in the OperatorHub embedded in OpenShift and a web catalog listing of Certified Operators.

Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operators in the OpenShift ecosystem provide a simplified path for software partners to deliver tested Kubernetes applications on the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. Customers and partners using custom-developed or third-party ISV Operators certified for Red Hat OpenShift can have greater confidence that these applications will increase operational efficiency of business application management when using them across a public, private or hybrid cloud architecture.

The Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification designation is awarded to Red Hat partners following validation by Red Hat. Each provider must meet testing and certification requirements to demonstrate that they can deliver a scalable, supported and consistent Operator designed for enterprise cloud deployments. The global program provides customers, ISVs and partners with the confidence that Red Hat product experts have validated a solution so that they can achieve portability and operational efficiency across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Jacob Cherian, CEO, ionir, said: "Data gravity is a major issue for organizations as they build software in the cloud. The inability to move data quickly threatens to undermine the entire Kubernetes value proposition. The ionir platform eliminates this issue, enabling customers to make decisions faster, innovate quicker and operate more effectively – achieving the vision of Kubernetes at enterprise scale."

Julio Tapia, senior director, Partner Ecosystem, Core Cloud Platforms, Red Hat, said: "Red Hat's partner ecosystem is a vital component in delivering powerful, flexible and open solutions to global enterprises. Data mobility is an important element of successful enterprise Kubernetes adoption. We're pleased to have ionir achieve Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification and look forward to delivering open innovation to our joint clients with them."

About ionir

ionir's cloud-native storage and data management platform for Kubernetes combines high-performance, software-defined, container-native storage and data management with data mobility to enable customers to build a single data cloud for their applications across all their infrastructure, anywhere. ionir is backed by leading international VC funds Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and C5 Capital, among others. For more information, visit www.ionir.com

