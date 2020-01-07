Ionis' neurological franchise marks year of achievement

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The neurological franchise of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, continued to shape the scientific and therapeutic landscape of the global biotechnology industry in 2019. By any metric, it was a remarkable year; from advancing potential breakthrough therapies in the clinic, to garnering prestigious awards and recognition in peer-reviewed journals, to generating more than $300 million in revenues. In all, Ionis' neurological franchise consists of two commercial medicines, eight drugs in late-stage development, six in early development and more than 30 in late discovery, targeting a broad range of conditions from rare diseases to those affecting millions of patients.

Through its partnerships, Ionis' neurological franchise achieved important milestones during the year, including:

Enrolling the first patient in a pivotal study of IONIS-HTT Rx (RG6042) for patients with Huntington's Disease (HD) by Roche

(RG6042) for patients with Huntington's Disease (HD) by Roche Advancing tofersen, a drug designed to reduce production of superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), to a phase 3 pivotal trial by Biogen

Licensing of IONIS-MAPT Rx (BIIB080), a program currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical study in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease (AD) by Biogen

(BIIB080), a program currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical study in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease (AD) by Biogen Advancing an ongoing study by Biogen of IONIS-C9 Rx (BIIB078) targeting the C9orf72 mutation in ALS

(BIIB078) targeting the C9orf72 mutation in ALS Initiation of a clinical study of ION859 (BIIB094) as the first antisense drug to potentially treat people with Parkinson's disease

Advancing six medicines that Ionis expects to enter the clinic in 2020, including a treatment for Angelman Syndrome.

Advancement of 4 undisclosed neurological disease targets into drug discovery under Ionis' collaboration with Biogen

Completion of a Phase 1 study of Ionis' TTR LICA drug and initiation of a Phase 3 study in patients with TTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy

Continued commercial success of SPINRAZA ®. In first nine months of 2019, sales of the blockbuster increased nearly 25 percent from the same period in 2018. Marketed by Biogen, SPINRAZA is the first and only approved medicine for treatment of all forms of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and is a global foundation of care, administered to more than 45,000 patients in 40 countries

Promising new Ionis-owned therapies advancing into the clinic include ION283 for Lafora disease, ION373 for a form of leukodystrophy and ION716 for prion diseases.

"It's been a privilege to see Ionis' neurology program mature from its early days as a nascent project into the industry's leading neurological disease pipeline, one that is having a meaningful impact on patients," said C. Frank Bennett, Ph.D., Ionis' chief scientific officer and franchise leader for neurological programs. "What I am perhaps most proud of is that we're harnessing the power and efficiency of antisense technology to tackle some of the most severe diseases, bringing hope to patients who previously had none."

Dr. Bennett, a founding member of Ionis and a 2019 Breakthrough Prize laureate for his contributions to the discovery and development of SPINRAZA, was included on the 2019 "Highly Cited Researchers" list of the world's most influential researchers, for being among the top 1 percent of most-cited authors in their field.

Ionis' neurological franchise team also received the inaugural 2019 Sean M. Healey International Prize for Innovation in ALS. The global prize rewards excellence in research for exceptional discoveries leading to a transformative advance in therapy development in ALS. Other recipients of this year's prize included teams led by Timothy Miller, M.D., Ph.D., Don Cleveland, Ph.D., Richard C. Smith, M.D., Merit Cudkowicz, M.D., and Toby Ferguson, M.D.

Holly Kordasiewicz, Ph.D., vice president of Neurology at Ionis, was honored with the 2019 Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society's Young Investigator Award. The award recognizes the outstanding achievements and contributions by a scientist in the field of oligonucleotide therapeutics who has recently received his or her doctoral degree. Dr. Kordasiewicz was acknowledged for her dedication to discovering transformative antisense medicines for devastating neurodegenerative diseases, including spinal muscular atrophy, Huntington's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Groundbreaking neurological research being done at Ionis was also highlighted in the scientific literature. In 2019, members of Ionis' neurological franchise team contributed 16 articles to leading peer-reviewed journals, including Nature Medicine, Nature Neuroscience, the Journal of Clinical Investigation and The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). "Targeting Huntingtin Expression in Patients with Huntington's Diseases" was among NEJM's Notable Articles of 2019, a collection of "practice-changing articles" selected by NEJM editors that are "improving patient care." Ionis authors of the paper were Drs. Bennett and Kordasiewicz, Eric E. Swayze, Ph.D., senior vice president, Research, Daniel A. Norris, Ph.D., director, Preclinical Development, Tiffany Baumann, executive director, Regulatory Affairs, Anne V. Smith, Ph.D., executive director, Clinical Development and Roger M. Lane, M.D., vice president, Clinical Development.

