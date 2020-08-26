Ionis Pharmaceuticals to hold cardio-renal franchise webcast

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, September 2nd at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review its cardio-renal franchise. The approximately 90-minute webcast will include presentations from Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer; Sam Tsimikas, M.D., senior vice president, global cardiovascular development; Sanjay Bhanot, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer; and Richard Geary, Ph.D., executive vice president, development. The agenda for the webcast will be as follows:

Welcome and Introductions Wade Walke Ionis – The Leader in RNA-targeted Drug Discovery and Development Brett Monia Ionis – Leading the Way in Targeting Cardiovascular and Renal Diseases Sam Tsimikas Medicines Targeting Triglyceride-driven Diseases ο Akcea-APOCIII-L Rx ο Vupanorsen (AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L Rx ) Sam Tsimikas Thrombosis: IONIS-FXI-L Rx Sanjay Bhanot Apolipoprotein(a): AKCEA-APO(a)-L Rx Sam Tsimikas Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: AKCEA-TTR-L Rx Richard Geary Treatment Resistant Hypertension: IONIS-AGT-L Rx Richard Geary Conclusions Brett Monia Q&A All

Interested parties may access the webcast at www.ionispharma.com. A webcast replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy as well as the world's first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to potentially treat a broad range of disease, including neurological, cardio-renal, metabolic, infectious, and pulmonary diseases.

