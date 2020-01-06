Ionis Pharmaceuticals to present at 38th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, today announced that Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the 38th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

The above listed date and time are subject to change. For the latest information, please visit www.ionispharma.com.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website. The replay will be available within 48 hours and archived for a limited time.

ABOUT IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy as well as the world's first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to treat a broad range of diseases including cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, infectious diseases, pulmonary diseases and cancer.

