Ionis Pharmaceuticals to provide corporate update and 30-year retrospective at its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that Stanley T. Crook, M.D., Ph.D., chairman of the board and chief executive officer, will present a general corporate update and 30-year retrospective in conjunction with its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Open House on Thursday, June 6 at 2:10 p.m. Pacific Time (5:10 p.m. Eastern Time) in Carlsbad, CA.

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

2:00 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. PT – Annual Meeting of Stockholders (for stockholders of record as of April 8, 2019 )

– – Annual Meeting of Stockholders (for stockholders of record as of ) 2:10 p.m. – 3:10 p.m. PT – Presentation by Stanley T. Crooke , M.D., Ph.D., Ionis' chairman and chief executive officer

– – Presentation by , M.D., Ph.D., Ionis' chairman and chief executive officer 3:10 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT – Meet and mingle session and open house

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website. The replay will be available within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

ABOUT IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy as well as the world's first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to treat a broad range of diseases including cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, infectious diseases, pulmonary diseases and cancer.

