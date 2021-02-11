Ionis to hold 2020 financial results webcast

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, February 24th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2020 financial results and report on pipeline and business progress.

Interested parties may access the webcast at www.ionispharma.com. A webcast replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on twitter @ionispharma.

