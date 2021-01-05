Ionis to present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, today announced that Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 3:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website. The replay will be available within 48 hours and archived for a limited time.

ABOUT IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for all patients, children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy, as well as the world's first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to potentially treat a broad range of disease, including neurological, cardio-renal, metabolic, infectious, and pulmonary diseases.

