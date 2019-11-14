Ionix Technology, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), a business aggregator in photoelectric display and smart energy fields, announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues increased by 192 % from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to three months ended September 30, 2019 .

to three months ended . Gross profit increased by 394% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to three months ended September 30, 2019 .

to three months ended . Net income increased by 302% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to three months ended September 30, 2019 .

to three months ended . Gross profit margin maintained at 19.0% during the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 11.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 .

"The fiscal year 2020 is off to a good start. With another strong quarter of operations, Ionix Technology is building a solid track record of execution," said Mr. Cheng Li, Chairman of Ionix Technology. "The first quarter performance speaks to our differentiated market position, as we invest continuously in innovation to create compelling solutions for our customers."

Mr. Li continued, "With a broad and growing product portfolio, Ionix Technology remains well-positioned to benefit from the long-term growth of the photoelectric display industry."

Revenue

During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, total revenues was $7,500,330 and $2,568,888, respectively. The total revenues increased by 192 % from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to three months ended September 30, 2019.

The increase in revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 2018 can be attributed to our expanded operations in the fields of LCM in the PRC by the acquisition of Fangguan Electronics on December 27, 2018.

Cost of Revenue

During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the total cost of revenue was $6,073,104 and $2,279,723, respectively. The total cost of revenues increased by 166% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to three months ended September 30, 2019.

The increase in cost of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 2018 was attributed to additional revenue from operations in the fields of LCM in the PRC by the acquisition of Fangguan Electronics on December 27, 2018.

Gross Profit

During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the gross profit was $1,427,226 and $289,165 respectively. The gross profit increased by 394% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to three months ended September 30, 2019. Gross profit margin maintained at 19.0% during the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 11.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

The difference can be attributed to the fact that the LCM manufactured and sold by Fangguan Electronics (which became a variable interest entity of the Company on December 27, 2018) hold the higher gross margin (around 17%).

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, selling, general and administrative expenses were $381,428 and $61,586, respectively.

The difference can be attributed to the depreciation and amortization expenses, payroll expenses, professional fees and other expenses incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2019 after Fangguan Electronics became a variable interest entity of the Company on December 27, 2018.

Research and Development Expenses

During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, research and development expenses were $222,823 and $0, respectively.

The difference can be attributed to the research and development expenses incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2019 after Fangguan Electronics became a variable interest entity of the Company on December 27, 2018.

Net Income

During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, net income was $711,276 compared with $177,153 respectively.

The difference can be attributed to increase in gross profits netting off by the increase of expenses during the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Cash and Financial Position

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $ 1,900,785, compared to $ 509,615 as of June 30, 2019.

The Company had a working capital of $ 1,504,464 as of September 30, 2019 compared to working capital of $717,977 as of June 30, 2019.

During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, net cash provided by operating activities was $1,217,629 and $ 57,609, respectively. The change was mainly due to the increase in the net income, increased net cash flows from operating assets and liabilities of $370,051 and an increase resulting from adjustments to net income for non-cash items, which increased $255,846 in 2019 compared to 2018.

During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, net cash used in investing activities was $118,198 and $0 respectively. The change was mainly due to the cash used in the acquisition of the equipment.

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company was provided by $334,455 in cash by financing activities, which was due to the repayment of loans from related parties and increase in notes receivable and convertible notes payables inflows. During the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company was provided by $137,292 in cash for financing activities, all of which was attributable to the advances of the related party loans.

IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)







September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,900,785



$ 509,615 Notes receivable

8,180



120,182 Accounts receivable - non-related parties

4,429,747



3,639,030 - related parties

102,680



340,026 Inventory

2,921,462



3,379,146 Advances to suppliers - non-related parties

358,612



129,423 - related parties

246,249



269,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

226,847



269,495 Total Current Assets

10,194,562



8,656,415











Property, plant and equipment, net

7,139,961



7,508,637 Intangible assets, net

1,432,017



1,496,399 Deferred tax assets

15,445



54,361 Total Assets

$ 18,781,985



$ 17,715,812











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Short-term bank loan

$ 2,518,081



$ 2,618,296 Accounts payable

3,297,564



2,732,327 Advance from customers

328,514



114,158 Convertible notes payable, net of debt discount

and loan cost

69,503



- Derivative liability

154,239



- Due to related parties

2,035,995



2,105,338 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

286,202



368,319 Total Current Liabilities

8,690,098



7,938,438











COMMITMENT AND CONTINGENCIES





















Stockholders' Equity:









Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 5,000,000

shares authorized, 5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding

500



500 Common stock, $.0001 par value, 195,000,000

shares authorized, 114,003,000 shares issued and outstanding

11,400



11,400 Additional paid in capital

8,849,509



8,829,487 Retained earnings

1,251,142



539,866 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(462,625)



(45,840) Total Stockholders' Equity attributable to the

Company

9,649,926



9,335,413 Noncontrolling interest

441,961



441,961 Total Stockholders' Equity

10,091,887



9,777,374 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 18,781,985



$ 17,715,812

IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2019

2018







Revenues $7,500,330

$2,568,888







Cost of Revenues 6,073,104

2,279,723







Gross profit 1,427,226

289,165 Operating expenses





Selling, general and administrative expense 381,428

61,586 Research and development expense 222,823

- Total operating expenses 604,251

61,586







Income from operations 822,975

227,579







Other income (expense):





Interest expense, net of interest income (56,863)

- Subsidy income 42,787

- Change in fair value of derivative liability 15,889

- Total other income 1,813

-







Income before income tax provision 824,788

227,579 Income tax provision 113,512

50,426 Net income 711,276

177,153







Other comprehensive income (loss)





Foreign currency translation adjustment (416,785)

(7,922) Comprehensive income $294,491

$169,231







Income Per Share - Basic and Diluted $0.01

$0.00 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted 114,003,000

99,003,000

IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended June 30,















2019



2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 711,276

$ 177,153 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by









operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

208,314



- Deferred taxes

37,553



(4,555) Change in fair value of derivative liability

(15,889)



- Amortization of debt discount

21,313



- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable - non-related parties

(948,146)



165,960 Accounts receivable - related parties

228,709



118,902 Inventory

334,753



(284,534) Advances to suppliers - non-related parties

(238,711)



878 Advances to suppliers - related parties

13,186



(64,737) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

33,140



(9,530) Accounts payable - non-related parties

682,885



(151,889) Accounts payable - related parties

-



154,452 Advance from customers

222,994



(24,927) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(73,748)



(19,564) Net cash provided by operating activities

1,217,629



57,609











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(118,198)



- Net cash used in investing activities

(118,198)



-











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Notes receivable

109,498



- Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable

238,340



- Proceeds from (repayment of) loans from related parties

(13,383)



137,292 Net cash provided by financing activities

334,455



137,292











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(42,716)



(1,780)











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,391,170



193,121











Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

509,615



111,462











Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$1,900,785



$304,583











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









Cash paid for income tax

$35,312



$70,558 Cash paid for interests

$34,247



$ -

