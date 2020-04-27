iOPEX Technologies Partners With OutSystems to Deliver Low Code Platform Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iOPEX Technologies, a global business and technology services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with OutSystems, a global leader in low-code/no code software. This partnership will enable iOpex Technologies to use OutSystems' platform for low-code rapid application development to accelerate digital transformation and application rationalization and modernization for its customers with enterprise-grade mobile/web applications at significantly reduced time and cost.

OutSystems provides an easy to use application development software with visual modeling of design, data & rules, out of the box integrations and an automated, one-click deployment approach to application delivery and enable continuous delivery without breaks in the lifecycle. As a systems integrator and software development partner, iOPEX Technologies, develops, and deploys solutions that enable clients to modernize their legacy applications and improve business processes by leveraging the OutSystems platform.

"Through our extensive experience to operate and automate different business operations and improve customer, employee and system experiences, we strongly advocate the digital transformation technology in play should be extremely rapid, scalable and cost-effective. OutSystems stood tall to meet our customer's digital strategy and nicely fit in our trilogy technology toolkit (API, RPA & LCNC) to drive digital transformation and automation," highlighted Nagarajan Chakravarthy, Chief Digital Officer, iOPEX Technologies.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with iOPEX. By combining OutSystems' award-winning low-code platform with their capacity for delivery, iOPEX is positioned to accelerate digital transformations and uncover business value – at unprecedented speed," explained Rob Spee, Regional VP Channels Sales Americas, OutSystems.

About iOPEX Technologies

iOPEX is a global business and technology service provider, powering clients to achieve digital transformation through process optimization and automation solutions. Founded in 2009, iOPEX has grown to over 1,800 employees in ten years with offices in 3 countries. Our expertise across multiple domains makes us the trusted partner for digital transformation. We have helped in $1.5 billion cost savings with continuous innovation and tailor-made solutions for our clients. For additional information, visit https://www.iopex.com

