IoT and 5G Boost Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market, Says Frost & Sullivan

"Electronic test and measurement (T&M) instruments find significant utilization in research, product development, prototyping, manufacturing, and field testing applications," said Prabhu Karunakaran, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "Semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) is likely to be the top revenue generator due to the sheer size of the market, ever-increasing end-user demand and the evolution of consumer electronics technologies. Radio frequency (RF) test equipment is expected to represent the second-largest revenue opportunity, driven by continuing R&D investments in communications and other verticals—both current and future programs in 5G and 6G—and the commercialization of 5G."

Karunakaran added: "The automotive end-user vertical is also expected to emerge as a significant contributor given the aggressive progress of autonomous projects, which will fuel demand and continue to offer growth opportunities."

For further revenue opportunities, electronic T&M vendors should explore the following growth areas:

5G : Work with various stakeholders in the value chain to capitalize on the opportunities that advancement in mmWave technology and the proliferation of 5G use cases will bring.

: Work with various stakeholders in the value chain to capitalize on the opportunities that advancement in mmWave technology and the proliferation of 5G use cases will bring. Autonomous driving : Proactively monitor the development of electric vehicles (EV) and other new mobility technologies to develop solutions that address their natural testing needs.

: Proactively monitor the development of electric vehicles (EV) and other new mobility technologies to develop solutions that address their natural testing needs. Power applications : Innovate and develop solutions that offer design engineers better noise performance, more precision and the ability to catch fast, small, and unpredictable signals.

: Innovate and develop solutions that offer design engineers better noise performance, more precision and the ability to catch fast, small, and unpredictable signals. Edge IoT : Understand varied requirements for testing and design equipment that are cost-effective and require minimum customization.

: Understand varied requirements for testing and design equipment that are cost-effective and require minimum customization. Next-gen data centers: Work with end users to understand relevant requirements and develop products to support such R&D activities.

IoT and Hi-speed Communication Powering the Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market, 2020 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Measurement and Instrumentation Growth Partnership Service program.

