IoT Enterprise Network Operator Pod Group goes live with multi-technology routing solution from BroadForward

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pod Group, the world's first IoT Enterprise Network Operator (ENO), today announced it has deployed the BroadForward Next Generation Signaling Transfer Point (STP) and Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) to enable advanced signaling control in its worldwide IoT services network. The converged signaling platform enables Pod Group to achieve fast deployment of customer specific IoT signaling scenarios across network technologies. The virtualized software solution enables operators to combine network functions on the same single engine platform with other BroadForward network products, such as the SS7 and Diameter Firewall, 5G SEPP and SCP.

Both routing functions (STP and DSC) run on BroadForward's single engine solution enabling converged 2G/3G, 4G and 5G routing and interworking functions across an extensive range of network protocols. The unique design of the software solution enables Pod Group to unify and simplify routing configuration, management and provisioning across all SS7, Diameter and later HTTP/2 IoT traffic.

Pod Group specializes in IoT SIM cards and advanced connectivity solutions for IoT applications, with 20+ years of experience, research and innovation in mobile connectivity. Pod Group provides enterprises, manufacturers and systems integrators with a complete suite of IoT connectivity technologies to enable those enterprises that do not have the in-house capabilities to build, manage, and run their own network by offering a range of managed services (Network as a service - NaaS).

As an Enterprise Network Operator (ENO), Pod Group is a new class of connectivity service provider in the IoT market which combines the network control and visibility of an MNO with the global reach, ﬂexibility, and rapid innovation of an MVNO. It is an enabler for the infrastructure and related services that enterprises need in order to own and control their IoT networks.

Alistair Elliott - CTO Networks Pod Group, commented: "When the underlying signaling technology provides intelligent cross-technology control there are clear benefits for enterprises to run their own network. The flexibility of the BroadForward multi-technology signaling solution does exactly that: it allows us to enable advanced SS7 and Diameter signaling scenarios that we can tailor on demand. The new signaling platform gives us comprehensive control, full access and a single view on 2G, 3G, 4G and later 5G IoT signaling traffic. This allows us to achieve a much faster time to market for network configuration and security policies in different IoT networks".

BroadForward CEO, Taco Schoute added: "IoT is one of the fastest growing market segments in telecommunications with over 125 billion connected IoT devices predicted by 2030. Being at the forefront of developments in the IoT market, Pod Group will benefit tremendously from the BroadForward Next generation STP and DRA. Our converged software design provides unrivalled flexibility to match specific enterprise requirements and demands for fast deployment across 2G, 3G and 4G while able to support 5G IoT services as well".

About Pod Group

Pod Group is a specialist in IoT SIM cards and advanced connectivity solutions for enterprise IoT applications, bringing over 20 years' experience and innovation to the telecommunications market. An Enterprise Network Operator (ENO), Pod goes beyond traditional connectivity service providers to offer unique, customized solutions designed to give enterprises of all sizes ownership and control of their IoT connectivity, from the SIM card right up to a complete private network. Pod operates its own core network, including a private LTE core which enables it to provide managed connectivity services (Network as a Service – NaaS) on both public and private spectrum. Services include global multi-network, multi-IMSI and eSIMs in addition to advanced management, billing and security solutions, all managed via a centralized platform. With offices worldwide and access to 600+ networks in 185 countries, Pod's global team of IoT connectivity experts supports enterprises across a broad range of sectors as they take ownership of their IoT connectivity.

About BroadForward

BroadForward is a leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, IMS, Fixed, Wi-Fi, IPX and M2M/IoT networks. Five-time GSMA Best Mobile Technology nominee BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security and number portability , designed for convergence across legacy and next generation networks. Our active 5G roadmap supports service providers with their network transition to 5G NG Core, with the Service Communication Proxy (SCP), Binding Support Function (BSF), Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), 5G EIR, 4G-5G interworking and multi-protocol signaling orchestration . All BroadForward products are hardware-agnostic and support network virtualization, OpenStack and cloud deployment. BroadForward's software development is entirely done in The Netherlands.

