IoT Forecasts 2019-2028: Connections, Revenue, Technology Trends

The total number of IoT connections worldwide will grow at a CAGR of 22% between the end of 2018 and 2028, and will reach 5.3 billion in 2028. China will dominate in terms of the number of active IoT connections throughout the forecast period. The first 5G IoT connections will emerge in 2020 and their number will grow to 149 million by 2028.



The total value chain revenue will grow to USD211.5 billion by 2028, but connectivity revenue will only account for 8% of this.

IoT Forecasts analyses the future trends in the growth of IoT revenue and the number of IoT connections, the impact of emerging IoT technologies and the sectors driving growth.



This report includes the analysis of:

Technology trends including the number of 2G, 3G/4G, 5G, NB-IoT, LTE-M and 'other LPWA' connections worldwide

Key industry sectors and the share of connections and revenue that they contribute

The revenue generated worldwide from hardware, applications and connectivity services

Key Metrics



Revenue for the following value chain elements:

Applications

Connectivity services

IoT hardware

IoT connections worldwide and by region, by technology type:

2G

3G/4G

5G

NB-IoT

LTE-M

'Other LPWA'

Connections and revenue, by sector:

Automotive

Finance

Health

Industries

Smart Cities

Retail

Smart buildings

Utilities

Agriculture

Tracking

Key Topics Covered



1. Worldwide trends

Worldwide: the total number of IoT connections worldwide will grow sevenfold between 2018 and 2028 to reach 5.3 billion in 2028

Worldwide: the number of LPWA connections will surpass that of traditional cellular connections in 2025

Worldwide: China will generate the largest number of high-bandwidth 5G IoT connections

will generate the largest number of high-bandwidth 5G IoT connections Worldwide: the total number of LPWA connections will grow to 3.2 billion by at a CAGR of 45%

Worldwide: automotive is the largest sector in terms of the total value chain revenue throughout the forecast period

Worldwide: application revenue will form the largest share of the total value chain revenue, reaching 66% by 2028

Worldwide: a larger proportion of LPWA revenue comes from hardware than for cellular revenue

Worldwide: connectivity ARPC is low and is subject to increasing price pressure

Worldwide: China , North America and Western Europe generate almost two-thirds of the total IoT revenue worldwide

2. Regional trends

Regional trends: IoT revenue in North America will grow to USD49 billion by and will form the largest share of the global total (23%)

will grow to by and will form the largest share of the global total (23%) Regional trends: China will generate significant IoT revenue from sectors other than automotive

will generate significant IoT revenue from sectors other than automotive Regional trends: Western Europe will generate the third-highest IoTrevenue by 2028

will generate the third-highest IoTrevenue by 2028 Regional trends: there will be 500 million IoT connections in developed Asia-Pacific by 2028; utilities and automotive will be the largest sectors

by 2028; utilities and automotive will be the largest sectors Regional trends: there will be almost 350 million IoT connections in Central and Eastern Europe by 2028, leading to USD16 billion in revenue

by 2028, leading to in revenue Regional trends: emerging Asia-Pacific (excluding China ) will generate USD13 billion in IoT revenue by 2028, USD1 billion of which will be from connectivity

(excluding ) will generate in IoT revenue by 2028, of which will be from connectivity Regional trends: the IoT sector in Latin America will be driven by tracking and automotive applications by 2028

will be driven by tracking and automotive applications by 2028 Regional trends: the IoT market in the Middle East and Africa has been slow to develop, but IoT revenue will grow to USD6.5 billion in 2028

and has been slow to develop, but IoT revenue will grow to in 2028 Regional trends: new entrants deploying LPWA networks are shaking up the IoT connectivity market in Sub-Saharan Africa

3. IoT sector trends

Sector analysis: the automotive sector will generate the greatest share of IoT connections and connectivity revenue worldwide

Sector analysis: sector applications that are largely supported by LPWA technology will generate a much lower monthly connectivity ARPC

Sector analysis: the 5G IoT opportunity should be considered in terms of short-term, medium-term and long-term opportunities

Sector analysis: the automotive sector will generate 2.5 times more revenue than the next-largest sector

Countries Covered



Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

(CEE) China

Developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP)

(DVAP) Emerging Asia-Pacific excluding China (EMAP)

excluding (EMAP) Latin America (LATAM)

(LATAM) Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

and (MENA) North America (NA)

(NA) Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)

Western Europe (WE)

