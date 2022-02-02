IoT in Manufacturing Market Revenue to Cross $200.3 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT in manufacturing market 2021 value stood at an estimated $62.1 billion, and it will increase to $200.3 billion by 2030, at a 13.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. To further enhance the IoT solutions in use, industrialists are deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the data generated by IoT sensors in real time and make sound decisions.

In turn, the key reason behind the rapid installation of IoT and connected sensors in the manufacturing sector is the swift automation of production processes. The main idea behind the Industry 4.0 revolution is the enhancement of production and reduction of operational costs. IoT helps create and streamline affordable, responsive, and effective system architectures, which is why its deployment is rising in the manufacturing sector.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/iot-in-manufacturing-market/report-sample

Key Findings of IoT in Manufacturing Market Report

Associated solutions have witnessed the higher demand over services till now as companies race to automate their manufacturing processes with IoT sensors and accompanying software.

In the coming years, the majority of the industrialists will avail of IoT software via the cloud, to easily scale up or down their data usage, access solutions in short time, and avoid spending on expensive IT infrastructure.

Predictive maintenance is the most-significant application in the IoT in manufacturing market because it allows users to know of any impending system malfunction and correct the problem before machines break down.

Being the most-technologically advanced region, North America displays the highest usage of IoT in the manufacturing sector. Considering the high demand for these solutions, vendors are collaborating with industrialists to develop smart production machines.

displays the highest usage of IoT in the manufacturing sector. Considering the high demand for these solutions, vendors are collaborating with industrialists to develop smart production machines. Across the world, the adoption of IoT is the highest in the automotive sector, which is scrambling to meet the rising demand for automobiles, therefore automating and speeding up its assembly and other processes.

Another key driver for the IoT in manufacturing market is the fact that such solutions improve the inventory management process. By integrating IoT into radiofrequency identification (RFID) scanners, manufacturers can track the inventory from the time of ordering to delivery.

Due to all these advantages, industrialists in Asia-Pacific (APAC) will adopt IoT at the highest pace in the world. Led by initiatives such as Made in China 2025, Making Indonesia 4.0, and Make in India, the regional manufacturing sector is undergoing technological evolution and automation. Moreover, with the burgeoning regional population impelling industrialists to augment production, they are deploying the IoT technology for various processes.

Browse detailed report on Internet of Things in Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report, 2030

This presents lucrative growth opportunities to IoT in manufacturing market players, including General Electric Company, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Atos SE, Huawei Technology Co. Ltd., and HCL Technology Ltd. To leverage them, these companies are engaging in mergers & acquisitions and solution & service launches.

IoT in Manufacturing Market Segmentation Analysis

IoT in Manufacturing Market by Component

By Solution

Network management



Data management



Device management



Application management



Smart surveillance

By Service

Managed service



Professional service

IoT in Manufacturing Market by Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

IoT in Manufacturing Market by Application

Predictive Maintenance

Business Process Optimization

Asset Tracking and Management

Logistics and Supply Chain Marketing

Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management

Automation Control and Management

Emergency and Incident Management

IoT in Manufacturing Market by End User

Automotive

Chemical and Material Equipment

Medical Device

Electronics and Communication Equipment

Food and Agriculture Equipment

Industrial Equipment

IoT in Manufacturing Market Geographical Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Browse More Related Reports

Internet of Things in Logistics Market - North America currently holds the largest share in the IoT in logistics market, due to the fast pace of digital transformation in the region. In addition, the continent has witnessed the entry of numerous startups in the industry, thanks to the increasing penetration of the internet.

Marketing Automation Market - Geographically, North America contributed the highest revenue to the marketing automation market in the past. This was because many market players were actively focusing on partnerships, client wins, and mergers and acquisitions, which propelled the regional market to new heights.

Enterprise Asset Management Market - Geographically, the North American enterprise asset management market accounted for the largest share in 2020. This is ascribed to the existence of several market players, increase in adoption of EAM services and solutions in several industries, presence of a large number of end users, rise in need to meet strict regulatory compliances, and high public and private investments for better management of equipment and assets, in the region.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE P&S Intelligence