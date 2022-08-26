IoT in Retail Market to Reach $177.90 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 20.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Factors including effective store space monitoring, supply chain management, inventory management, and customer behavior monitoring coupled with optimization and automation of the supply chain have boosted the growth of the global IoT in retail market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "IoT in Retail Market by Offering (Solution, Service), by Application (Supply Chain Operations Management, Customer Management, Sales and Customer Management, Asset Management, Others), by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global IoT in retail industry was accounted for $28.14 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $177.90 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Factors including effective store space monitoring, supply chain management, inventory management, and customer behavior monitoring coupled with optimization and automation of the supply chain have boosted the growth of the global IoT in retail market. However, concerns regarding data security & privacy and high implementation & maintenance cost of IoT devices hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advanced technologies such as digital signage, top-of-the-shelf displays, price displays, and beacons are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, several companies adopted work-from-home policies that demand cloud-based solutions and SaaS-based model. This, in turn, favored the demand for IoT and automation in retail as it eliminated the dependency on staff availability.

The pandemic disrupted normal lifestyle and forced substantial changes in policies and activities of organizations, governments, and individuals. These changes worked as a major catalyst in increasing the demand for IoT.

The solution segment held the largest share

By offering, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global IoT in retail market, due to proliferation of smartphones and use of mobile applications. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. Services related to IoT in retail provide IoT technology for various strategies and these strategies ensure smooth running and troubleshooting of any glitches within the solutions.

The supply chain operation management segment dominated the market

By application, the supply chain operation management segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global IoT in retail industry. IoT enables retailers to drive innovation in their supply chains to reduce costs and improve customer services, which boosted the market growth. However, the customer management segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.1% from 2022 to 2031, as it simplifies process of communicating with customer and increase their satisfaction with services or products.

The cloud segment to manifest the highest CAGR by 2031

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. Cloud-based IoT in retail software has low capital expenditure as well as low maintenance requirements and is, therefore, highly preferred by mid-sized financial institutions. Growth in adoption of cloud-based IoT in retail software among large and medium-sized enterprises mainly drives the global IoT in retail market growth. However, the on-premise segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. On-premises applications offer many benefits in terms of security, flexibility, and customization. These factors drive the growth of the on-premise IoT in retail market.

Asia-Pacific to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By region, the global IoT in retail market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market, due to numerous economic and process benefits such as real-time data analytics, network management, and industrial automation. However, the market across North America is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period, owing to adoption of IoT to improve retail sales and customer management performance.

Major market players

Cisco System, Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless

Amazon Web Service (AWS)

SAP SE

Software AG

Bosch.IO GmbH

Google LLC.

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

AT&T Intellectual Property

Vodafone Idea limited

Happiest Minds

The report analyzes these key players of the global IoT in retail market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

