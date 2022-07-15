IoT Integration Global Market Report 2022: Need for Reduced Downtime and Increased Operational Efficiency & Increasing Demand for Automation in Business Processes Generates Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Integration Market by Service (Device and Platform Management, System Design and Architecture, Network Management, Advisory), Organization Size, Application (Smart Building and Home Automation, Smart Healthcare) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT integration market size is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2022 to USD 9.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.2% during the forecast period. IoT devices enable performing multiple functions faster in real-time due to its high computational power. The increasing adoption of IoT devices is increasing the need for integration services globally. The insights obtained after data analysis play an important role in improving the business functions.



The small and medium sized enterprises are estimated to account higher CAGR during the forecast period

As it is complicated and costly to set up a secured IT infrastructure, SMEs may traditionally run their IT infrastructures and are seldom aware of threats to their information. SMEs have been slow adopters of IoT integration services in the current market scenario. However, with the increasing emphasis on the adoption of advanced IT technologies and the demand for secure IT infrastructure, the SMEs segment is expected to adopt IoT integration services faster over the coming years. SMEs are typically more flexible in using and adopting emerging technologies, such as IoT, cloud, and analytics, as their existing IT investments are not huge. Hence, they can adopt any technology at a faster pace.



Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the IoT integration market in APAC is highly driven by the rapid digitalization of enterprises across the region. Market growth in this region is attributed to the rapid adoption of cloud computing, the rising number of medium-sized and small enterprises, and the number of start-ups increasing in the region. Emerging economies, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, are witnessing rapid economic growth and have a high potential to adopt IoT integration solutions.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the IoT integration market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as service, organization size, application, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Proliferation of Connected Devices to Encourage BYOD and Remote Workplace Management



Development of Wireless Technologies



Need to Increase Operational Efficiency



Maturing Partner Agreements of IoT Vendors



Emergence of Ipv6

Restraints

Lack of Standardization in IoT Protocols

Opportunities

Growing Need to Align Management Strategies with Organizations' Strategic Initiatives



Need for Reduced Downtime and Increased Operational Efficiency



Increasing Demand for Automation in Business Processes



Increasing Adoption of IPAAS

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns



Lack of Skills and Expertise



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Proliferation of Connected Devices to Encourage BYOD and Remote Workplace Management to Drive Market Growth

4.2 Device and Platform Management Services Segment and China Expected to Account for Significant Market Shares in 2022

4.3 India Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on IoT Integration Market Dynamics

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 IoT Integration Market: Use Cases

5.7 Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Clients in the Market

5.8 Disruptive Technologies

5.9 Regulatory Impact



6 IoT Integration Market, by Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Device and Platform Management Services

6.3 Application Management Services

6.4 Advisory Services

6.5 System Design and Architecture Services

6.6 Testing Services

6.7 Services Provisioning and Directory Management Services

6.8 Third-Party API Management Services

6.9 Database and Block Storage Management Services

6.10 Network Management Services

6.11 Infrastructure and Workload Management Services



7 IoT Integration Market, by Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

7.3 Large Enterprises

7.4 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 IoT Integration Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Smart Building and Home Automation

8.3 Smart Healthcare

8.4 Energy and Utilities

8.5 Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

8.6 Smart Retail

8.7 Smart Transportation, Logistics, and Telematics



9 IoT Integration Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape



