IoT Leader KORE Announces Effectiveness of S-4 Registration Statement For Proposed Combination With Cerberus-backed CTAC

CTAC will hold an Extraordinary Special Meeting ("Special Meeting") of its shareholders on September 16, 2021 at 10 a.m./Eastern Time. CTAC has established August 9, 2021 as the record date for such meeting ("Record Date"). The business combination is expected to close shortly after the Special Meeting, subject to shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

CTAC shareholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to vote the shares of common stock of CTAC owned by them at the Special Meeting. If the business combination is approved by CTAC shareholders, CTAC anticipates closing the business combination shortly after the Special Meeting, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions. CTAC shareholders that wish to exercise their redemption rights must do so no later than 5 p.m. Eastern Time on September 14, 2021 by following the procedures specified in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the Special Meeting.

Upon completion of the business combination, CTAC common stock and warrants willtrade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "KORE"; "KORE WS". At the closing of the business combination, all remaining CTAC units will separate into their components consisting of one share of CTAC common stock and one-third of one warrant and, as a result, will no longer trade together as a separate security.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone on our journey to going public," said KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl . "KORE is one of the best kept secrets in IoT because we have been focused on building a strong business for the past 18 years, and during the last three years, we have been adding to our product and services portfolio, getting ready for the decade of IoT. Our market opportunity is being accelerated by eSIM, 5G, Edge Compute and AIoT, and we have transformed the business into being the leading independent global IoT enabler."

"I'm delighted to be part of the team that selected KORE as our merger target and elated to celebrate today's news, which is one step closer to this company becoming a publicly listed entity," said CTAC CEO and former Executive Chairman of Sprint Nextel Tim Donahue .

As announced previously, the transaction is expected to provide approximately $484 million of gross cash proceeds to the combined company, assuming no redemptions by CTAC's shareholders, and includes a $225 million PIPE investment. The PIPE, which was oversubscribed and upsized due to high demand, is anchored by leading institutional investors, including Koch Strategic Platforms, LLC, a subsidiary of Koch Industries and part of the Koch Investment Group, as well as funds and accounts managed by BlackRock.

As part of the transaction, KORE's majority shareholder Abry Partners has agreed to roll 100% of its common equity into the combined company. Assuming no public shareholders of CTAC exercise their redemption rights, Abry and existing KORE equity holders will own approximately 38.3%, CTAC shareholders will own approximately 36.8%, and PIPE investors will own approximately 24.9% of the issued and outstanding common stock of the combined company at closing.

"KORE is a foundational building block for the IoT ecosystem globally, being led by an executive team that has deep public company and IoT experience, a combination that is rare these days," said Abry Partners Partner Tomer Yosef-Or . "KORE is expert in reducing deployment complexity, which is the No. 1 hurdle organizations must overcome to experience a successful IoT initiative. Now that we have crossed the S-4 effectiveness threshold, KORE is closer to becoming a publicly traded company, which will open doors for continuing to service customers in newly innovative ways, while providing the marketplace a chance to invest in a long-standing company that has significant revenue generated by a stable and growing customer base."

The Special Meeting will take place in person at Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands, and virtually via live webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on September 16, 2021. It can be accessed by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/ctac/sm2021. The proxy statement is available in the "Documents" section of the CTAC website as well as on www.sec.gov.

CTAC recommends that its shareholders wishing to vote at the Special Meeting log in at least 15 minutes before the Special Meeting starts, if attending virtually. CTAC encourages its shareholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting to vote their shares via proxy in advance of the Special Meeting by following the instructions on the proxy card.

A list of CTAC shareholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting will be open to the examination of any CTAC shareholder, for any purpose germane to the Special Meeting, during regular business hours for a period of 10 calendar days before the Special Meeting.

For assistance voting your shares, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC, CTAC's proxy solicitor, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 or via email at [email protected].

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

About CTAC

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. ("CTAC") is a blank check company formed by an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus"), a global leader in alternative investing. CTAC is led by CEO Tim Donahue, former Executive Chairman of Sprint Nextel and former CEO of Nextel Communications, and is proud to have the support of a distinguished advisory board comprised of senior executives and business leaders from the information and communications technology sector. For more information, visit www.cerberusacquisition.com.

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investing with approximately $50 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies. Cerberus invests across the capital structure where its integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create an edge to improve performance and drive long-term value. Cerberus's tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies to seek strong risk-adjusted returns for its investors. Cerberus has a dedicated focus on next-generation technologies and telecommunication solutions. Its team of technologists and network of advisors collaborate across its investment and operating platforms to identify opportunities and manage investments in critical IoT, edge computing, artificial intelligence, private wireless networks, network equipment, autonomy, aerospace, and ecosystem development. For more information about its people and platforms, visit Cerberus at www.cerberus.com.

