IoT Market in the UK to Grow by USD 21.81 billion | Industry 4.0 to Drive Growth | Technavio

The IoT market in UK is expected to grow by USD 21.81 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.80%. The market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 10.86%.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The IoT market in UK has been segmented by technology (RFID, sensors, NFC, cloud services, and others) and end-user (industrial, retail, healthcare, ICT, and others).

By technology, the RFID segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the retail and healthcare industries is driving the adoption of RFID systems.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 8power Ltd., Adaptive Wireless Solutions Ltd., Altiux Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Arm Ltd., AT and T Inc., Eseye, EVRYTHNG Ltd., and Oracle Corp.

IoT Market In UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.80% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 21.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.86 Regional analysis UK Performing market contribution UK at 100% Key consumer countries UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 8power Ltd., Adaptive Wireless Solutions Ltd., Altiux Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Arm Ltd., AT and T Inc., Eseye, EVRYTHNG Ltd., and Oracle Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

