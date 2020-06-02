IoT Marketing to Host Upcoming Webinar on Existing Challenges for Manufacturing Industry, Highlighting Solutions for a Path Forward

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help manufacturing firms struggling to operate in a post-pandemic environment, IoT Marketing will be holding a webinar, entitled Global Challenges in 2020 for the Manufacturing Industry, on June 25, 2020.

IoT Marketing is building a virtual community for business professionals and thought leaders to share their knowledge and expertise. The company is presenting these insights via an "Industry Insights" webinar series for IoT ecosystem partners and the technology industry, with the goal to encourage constructive dialogue in a webinar panel experience with Q&A. IoT Marketing's upcoming June 25th webinar, "Global Challenges in 2020 for the Manufacturing Industry," will offer a deep dive into the impacts of the global health crisis on plant operations, the supply chain, IoT solutions, and the future of connected manufacturing.

The manufacturing industry is facing many challenges as it tries to keep pace with disruptions from the global health crisis. Due to these rapidly evolving changes, businesses unprepared to enter the new era of connected manufacturing and smart factories are in danger of being left behind. In addition to addressing these existing challenges, the webinar will also focus on solutions for these pain points, the benefits of IoT and IIoT during these turbulent times, and the future of connected manufacturing.

"From supply chain management to quality control, all aspects of manufacturing have been massively impacted in recent months. As the world continues to traverse the current health crisis and the restrictions put in place to stop its spread, there are growing concerns about how the manufacturing industry will be affected in the long-term," said Johannes Beekman, CEO and Co-Founder of IoT Marketing. "Our webinar is meant to educate on these concerns and offer organizations hope that there are technologies and solutions available that can help them through these unprecedented times."

More specifically, the webinar will include topics of discussion, such as:

Manufacturing challenges for IoT solutions prior to and after 2020.

The benefits of deploying IoT and IIoT solutions for manufacturing amid supply chain and sourcing disruptions.

IoT trends and predictions for the future of connected manufacturing.

"In this webinar, we are inviting the community of manufacturers, suppliers, and vendors to explore pressing issues together," said Cynthia Baker, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of IoT Marketing. "Our vision is to provide manufacturers with valuable insights and educate them on the benefits of new technology."

The Global Challenges in 2020 for the Manufacturing Industry webinar is part of a new webinar series by IoT Marketing, called Industry Insights. These webinars will be moderated in a panel style discussion by Tiffani Neilson, Director of Marketing and Sales at IoT Marketing. Experts and organizations interested in learning more about speaking and sponsorship opportunities for one of IoT Marketing's upcoming Industry Insights webinars can receive more information here .

The free Global Challenges in 2020 for the Manufacturing Industry webinar will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11:00 AM CDT. To register for the webinar, please visit: https://iotmktg.com/iot-marketing-june-25-webinar/.

