IoT Middleware Industry Report 2020-2025: Includes Use Cases of Qivicon, Exelon, Centratech Systems, Haemonetics Corporation, Pima County, and Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Middleware Market by Platform Type (Device, Application, and Connectivity Management), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMES), Vertical (Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Automotive & Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IoT Middleware Market is Projected to Grow from USD 10.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 25 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the Forecast Period.

Increasing focus on remote monitoring for the work from home from home initiatives are sewt to drive the IoT middleware market

The increase in adoption of cloud and evolution of high-speed network technologies will lead to a broader base of individuals interested in purchasing IoT devices. Growing need for centralized monitoring, is also expected to drive the market growth. However,absence of IoT standards and lack of interoperability is one of the factors hindering the market growth. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the IoT middleware market size based on platform type, organization size, vertical, and region.

In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customers' behavior and is making a substantial impact on economies and societies. With offices, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities shutting down for an indefinite period; major sports and events being postponed; and work-from-home and social distancing policies in effect, businesses are increasingly looking for technologies to help them sail through these difficult times. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses across the globe. Analytics companies are trying to fight this pandemic by keeping their assets online and ensuring the privacy and security of data across networks.

Connectivity management: The fastest-growing segment of the IoT middleware market, by platform type

The IoT middleware market, based on platform type, covers device management, application management and connectivity management. The connectivity management platform provides a common platform to manage the entire network of an organization along with devices, and, at the same time, ensure the security of communications. These platforms analyze data transferred over a network and automatically routes it to avoid congestions that can result in crashing the network. Furthermore, this platform provides centralized monitoring, helping organizations to improve operational efficiency and manage various processes optimally.

Manufacturing: The largest growing vertical segment of the IoT middleware market

The manufacturing firms are moving toward Industry 4.0, wherein smart devices and automation would work together in an entirely new way. In Industry 4.0, robotics is connected remotely to computer systems equipped with ML and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms, which can learn and control robots with very little inputs. IoT is at the center of factory automation and Industry 4.0, and helps organizations streamline their business processes and optimize operations. IoT platforms enable connectivity between various layers and the application layer. IoT platforms help manufacturing companies to automate processes and manage supply chains.

APAC: The fastest-growing region in the IoT middleware market

The growing digitalization across the APAC region to deal with a massive amount of data would drive the adoption of IoT middleware platform in the region. APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is taking aggressive initiatives to leverage the IT infrastructure, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies. Many organizations, active in IoT, are from this region, such as Shenzhen, Samsung, and Hitachi. Certainly, the size of the potential market and local activity is attracting international organizations to focus on IoT initiatives in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the IoT Middleware Market

4.2 Market: Components and Top 3 Verticals

4.3 Market, by Country



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.3.4 Drivers

5.3.4.1 Increasing Focus on Remote Monitoring for the Work from Home Initiative

5.3.4.2 Growing need for Centralized Monitoring

5.3.4.3 Increasing Adoption of Cloud

5.3.4.4 Evolution of High-Speed Network Technologies

5.3.5 Restraints

5.3.5.1 Integration with Legacy Systems

5.3.5.2 Absence of Uniform IoT Standards and Lack of Interoperability

5.3.5.3 Concerns Over Data Security and Privacy

5.3.6 Opportunities

5.3.6.1 Increasing Shift Toward Outcome and Pull Economies

5.3.6.2 Rising Adoption of IoT in Smes

5.3.6.3 Drones for the Enforcement of Compliance

5.3.6.4 Using IoT to Manage Patient Care

5.3.7 Challenges

5.3.7.1 Dearth of Skilled Workforce

5.3.7.2 Implementation and Security Challenges

5.3.7.3 Disruption in Logistics and Supply Chain

5.4 Adjacent Markets

5.5 Use Cases

5.5.1 Qivicon

5.5.2 Exelon

5.5.3 Centratech Systems

5.5.4 Haemonetics Corporation

5.5.5 Pima County

5.5.6 Homeexcept

5.5.7 Golden State Foods

5.5.8 Calstar

5.6 Regulatory Implications

5.6.1 International Organization for Standardization (Iso) Standards

5.6.2 Iso/Iec Jtc 1

5.6.2.1 Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Swg 5

5.6.2.2 Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc 31

5.6.2.3 Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc 27

5.6.2.4 Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Wg 7 Sensors

5.6.3 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Standards Association (Ieee-Sa)

5.6.4 European Committee for Standardization/International Standardization Organization (Cen/Iso)

5.6.5 European Committee for Standardization/ European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (Cen/Cenelec)

5.6.6 European Technical Standards Institute (Etsi)

5.6.7 International Telecommunication Union - Telecommunication Standardization Sector (Itu-T)

5.7 IoT Middleware Platform General Architecture

5.8 IoT Platform Functional Capabilities

5.8.1 Device Management

5.8.2 Integration

5.8.3 Data Management

5.8.4 Analytics

5.8.5 Application Enablement and Management

5.8.6 Security



6 IoT Middleware Market: COVID-19 Impact



7 IoT Middleware Market, by Platform Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Device Management

7.3 Application Management

7.4 Connectivity Management



8 IoT Middleware Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 IoT Middleware Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing

9.3 Government and Defense

9.4 Automotive and Transportation

9.5 Energy and Utilities

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 Retail

9.8 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.9 Others



10 IoT Middleware Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Market Ranking for the Market, 2018

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 IBM

12.3 Microsoft

12.4 AWS

12.5 SAP

12.6 PTC

12.7 Cisco

12.8 Google

12.9 Hitachi

12.10 HPE

12.11 Bosch

12.12 Oracle

12.13 Salesforce

12.14 GE

12.15 Schneider Electric

12.16 Clearblade

12.17 Davra

12.18 Mulesoft

12.19 Axiros

12.20 Tibco Software

12.21 Siemens

12.22 Eurotech

12.23 Flutura

12.24 Litmus Automation

12.25 Ayla Networks

12.26 Aeris

12.27 Qio Technologies

12.28 Atos

12.29 Exosite



