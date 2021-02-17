IoT Nation™ Releases Internet of Things Company Rankings

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT Nation, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem analytics, released its 2020 IoT Ace™ Market Visibility Performance™ (MVP) Rankings, based on its unique data-driven analysis of market activity for over 25,000 IoT-related companies worldwide.

To download the 2020 IoT Ace™ MVP Ranking Top 50 click here.

The IoT Ace™ MVP Ranking is generated by calculating an MVP Score for each company, showing its activity in the ecosystem. The analysis is based on millions of data points representing Partnerships, Organization Memberships, Conference Participation and Social Media activity.

The top Private IoT Ace™ MVP Ranked Companies include: Aeris Communications, ARM, Ayla Networks, Canonical, Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Foghorn Systems, MultiTech, Sigfox, Solace and Wind River Systems.

The top Public IoT Ace™ MVP Ranked Companies include: Alphabet, Amazon, AT&T, Cisco, Dell Technologies, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Samsung and Siemens.

"Using a data-driven approach to track the ecosystem gives a clear picture of the landscape so that key companies, rising stars and trends in various verticals and technologies become visible," said Mitchell Golner, founder & CEO of IoT Nation. "The IoT space is dynamic, causing the rankings to change frequently. The rankings and underlying data show both the shifting focus of established players and the emergence of new entrants."

For more information on IoT Ace™ online and reports visit www.iotnation.com or email [email protected].

About IoT Nation™

IoT Nation's mission is to help Internet of Things companies scale using data-driven ecosystem intelligence. IoT Nation's IoT Ace™ online market intelligence platform equips Sales, Marketing, Business Development, and Investment professionals with ecosystem and company data, analysis, and insights. In addition to its online platform, IoT Nation offers reports, custom data and research services. IoT Nation's clients include companies from startups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information visit www.iotnation.com.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE IoT Nation

Related Links

https://www.iotnation.com

