IoT Platform Market to grow by USD 12.51 Bn from 2021 to 2025| Large-scale Benefits of Using IoT Devices to Boost Market Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The large-scale benefits of using IoT devices and the growing demand for smart homes are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the rise in privacy and security issues will challenge market growth.

APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for IoT platforms in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.



Cisco Systems Inc.



Intel Corp.



Microsoft Corp.



Nokia Corp.

IoT Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 26.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

