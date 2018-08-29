IoT Scorecard 2018: Evaluating AT&T, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, KPN, Objenious, Orange, Tele2,Telefnica, Verizon & Vodafone
The "IoT Scorecard 2018: evaluating operators' LPWA strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
IoT Scorecard 2018: evaluating operators' LPWA strategies is an evaluation of operators that are active in the LPWA market. The Scorecard considers each operator in terms of how it is performing in matters related to low-power, wide-area (LPWA) networks and determines best practice.
Operators that have deployed LPWA early along with LoRa or LTE-M have ranked higher in the Scorecard because they have been able to learn from their customers and adapt their strategies.
All operators surveyed for this report are leading IoT operators that are developing strong LPWA propositions. We have not included operators that are at an early stage of LPWA network development.
The findings are based on questionnaire responses and/or briefings from each operator, or public sources.
This report focuses primarily on operators with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, and takes into account both home market and international operating companies.
Key areas addressed in this report
In this report, we assess which operators are performing best in the following areas of the LPWA market:
- Strategy and vision
- Networks
- Ecosystems
- Connectivity and GTM
- Value chain
- Vertical markets.
Who Should Read this Report
- Strategy executives and directors in IoT business unit and/or those that are responsible for LPWA strategy.
- Operator marketing executives that are interested in an overview of how operator LPWA strategies compare.
- End users of IoT solutions that are interested in comparing the relative strengths of operators that offer worldwide, regional or domestic IoT services with regard to LPWA networks.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Strategy and vision
- Networks
- Ecosystems
- Connectivity and GTM
- Value chain
- Vertical markets
- About the authors
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Deutsche Telekom
- KPN
- Objenious
- Orange
- Tele2
- Telefnica
- Verizon
- Vodafone
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qwsdvt/iot_scorecard?w=5
