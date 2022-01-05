IoT Sensors Market Records a CAGR of 27.67% by 2026|40% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

The IoT sensors market covers the following areas:

IoT Sensors Market - Driver

The growing demand for smart factories and IIoT is one of the key drivers contributing to the IoT sensors market growth. Over the years, the need for smart factories has increased globally. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period with the emergence of the IIoT that assimilates smart machines, warehouses, industrial robots, and entire production facilities to achieve corporate goals and key performance indicators (KPIs). Manufacturing companies in countries such as China and Germany have already adopted IoT sensors to ensure better communication and precise coordination among organizations.

IoT Sensors Market - Challenge

Manufacturers of sensors must comply with all the protocols while engineering products. Vendors need to ensure hassle-free connectivity and integration of sensors. They also need to ensure that the sensors are compatible with the network used in the plant. Networking standards that sensors need to meet are CompoNet, supported by ODVA, and IO-Link, supported by Profibus. IO-Link ensures intelligence and flexibility, and CompoNet focuses on cost and speed. Complications arise when these regulations differ in industries and regions. Moreover, it is an expensive affair when vendors need to make changes for different industrial applications because, in the case of automation in industries such as oil and gas, the equipment needs to be tested and certified. Therefore, the need for compliance with different regulations and standards is one of the key factors challenging the growth of IoT sensors market vendors.

IoT Sensors Market - Segmentation

The IoT Sensors Market is segmented by Type (Pressure sensor, Temperature sensor, Humidity sensor, Flow sensor, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The IoT sensors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering products directed at process industries to increase their market share while capturing the major end-user segments.

Analog Devices Inc.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Broadcom Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

STMicroelectronics NV.

TDK Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Sensors Market for Smartphones Market -The sensors market share for smartphones is expected to increase by USD 634.54 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 2.29%. Download a free sample now!

Wearable Sensors Market -The wearable sensors market share should rise by USD 1.04 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 14.67%. Download a free sample now!

IoT Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 20.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH , Broadcom Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, STMicroelectronics NV., TDK Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio