IoT Sensors Market: USD 20.40 Billion Growth from 2021 to 2026, Growing Demand for Smart Factories and IIoT to Drive Growth - Technavio

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants

Economies of scale of established vendors are moderate in the market. In addition, high capital investment is required to enter the market. This is expected to deter new entrants from entering the market. However, low product differentiation offered by vendors and steady growth of the market is expected to attract new entrants during the forecast period. Therefore, the threat of new entrants was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain moderate during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The IoT sensors market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering products directed at process industries to increase their market share while capturing the major end-user segments. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Analog Devices Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Infineon Technologies AG.

Market Segmentation

The IoT sensors market has been segmented by type into pressure sensor, temperature sensor, humidity sensor, flow sensor, and others. Among these, the pressure sensor segment will account for the highest market growth.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rapid growth of the industrial, automotive, and healthcare sectors and the adoption of IoT in these industries to achieve operational efficiency and competitive gains.

Key Drivers and Trends

The growing demand for smart factories and IIoT will drive the growth of the global IoT sensors market during the forecast period. The need for smart factories is expected to increase during the forecast period, with the emergence of IIoT which integrates smart machines, warehouses, industrial robots, and entire production facilities. This helps in achieving corporate goals and key performance indicators (KPIs). The adoption of automation in end-to-end processes is also expected to rise during the forecast period, which will further include the use of robots, sensors, software, wireless systems, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and software solutions such as distributed control systems.

IoT Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 20.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH , Broadcom Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, STMicroelectronics NV., TDK Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Pressure sensor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Temperature sensor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Humidity sensor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Flow sensor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Analog Devices Inc.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Broadcom Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

STMicroelectronics NV.

TDK Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

