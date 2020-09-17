IoT Startup Hologram Grows from Increased Demand for Micromobility, Contact Tracing and Social Distancing during Covid-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologram , a global cellular platform for IoT, has announced a strong demand for its IoT solutions, resulting in nearly 150 percent increase in device usage from September 2019 to September 2020.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw several industries skyrocket in their demand for our cellular IoT," said Ben Forgan, CEO and cofounder of Hologram. "Specifically, micromobility, contact tracing, tracking and social distancing solutions all used IoT as part of their solution, and in turn we grew exponentially."

Following are examples of increased demand for IoT connectivity:

As many cities started to reopen, consumers looked to other transportation options such as scooters and e-bikes to avoid public transportation. Hologram connects the devices to the internet to monitor and track the usage, including Belgian ebike startup Cowboy .

. Eyrus , a construction and industrial workforce visibility platform and contact tracing solution, has teamed up with Hologram as their SIM provider. Their IoT hardware monitors and alerts workers when they are in close proximity of one another at the workplace.

, a construction and industrial workforce visibility platform and contact tracing solution, has teamed up with Hologram as their SIM provider. Their IoT hardware monitors and alerts workers when they are in close proximity of one another at the workplace. Kepler Analytics , based in Australia , has recently launched their Covid-19 toolkit in the US, which allows service capacity-social distancing monitoring, a reopening dashboard and a rental calculator.

, based in , has recently launched their Covid-19 toolkit in the US, which allows service capacity-social distancing monitoring, a reopening dashboard and a rental calculator. Visybl , a social distancing app, expanded to offer a new office and construction tracking solution to its clients. For Visybl's construction customers, they chose cellular connectivity with Hologram because most construction sites do not have Wi-Fi.

"With Hologram, we were able to integrate our API and get critical access to real-time data at sites to see the activity," said Arun Nedunchezhian, COO and cofounder of Visybl. "Safety is our top priority and we knew this added tracking allows us to best monitor and protect our employees and contractors."

