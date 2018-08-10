IoT Village Announces More Content, Vulnerabilities, Devices For DEF CON 26

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Security Evaluators (ISE), organizers of community-based hacking event IoT Village, today announces that at DEF CON 26 they will host 12 talks that will cover 55 plus vulnerabilities and have nearly 50 IoT devices on site for attendees to research for vulnerabilities. A big theme coming out of the event this year is that the Internet of Things ("IoT") isn't just about hacking the consumer home, but is a business and even societal problem as well. IoT Village will again host talks, workshops, and hacking contests. Major players in IoT are also involved, including the likes of Starbucks, Nest, GE, and more.

"Our mission with IoT Village has been and continues to be to advocate for better security in IoT," explains Ted Harrington, Executive Partner at ISE and one of the organizers of IoT Village. "We do this to help foster better and faster adoption of this technology that so many of us love and want to see become a viable technology in the marketplace."

Talk highlights include: research by Ben Nassi that shows how exploits of commercial irrigation systems could impact the regional water supply; analysis by ISE's incubated research arm ISE Labs discussing the evolution of security vulnerabilities across all major router brands; an ethical discourse by Matt Wixey on the concept of a beneficial worm that could exploit systems to better protect them; multiple presentations from the manufacturer's perspective, including a presentation by Nest on how they do verified boot, and a panel that includes Kwikset, FitBit, GeoTab and Nest. Deral Heiland will be teaching a hands-on IoT hacking workshop.

There will be two contests: a 0-day hunting track and a capture the flag (CTF) contest. The 0-day hunting track will include the widest range of devices ever seen at IoT Village, including major appliances from Starbucks, and GE, alongside other devices donate by Geotab and Nest. iDefense Accenture will help researchers work with vendors to disclose any discovered vulnerabilities.

For each of the past two years the CTF has been awarded a coveted DEF CON Black Badge, which bestows prestige and admission for life on the recipient. Bitdefender will assist the CTF by analyzing attack traffic.

IoT Village encourages anyone attending DEF CON to come participate in the contests, attend the talks, or simply come be in the space to meet new and old friends. Parties interested in sponsoring future IoT Village events, which run at multiple events across the country throughout the year, are encouraged to reach the event organizers at contact@securityevaluators.com

Founded in 2005 out of the PhD program at the Johns Hopkins' Information Security Institute, ISE is a security consulting firm comprised of hackers, computer scientists, reverse engineers, and cryptographers who help companies defend against sophisticated adversaries through manual, white box security assessments. ISE is widely recognized as being the first company to hack the iPhone.

