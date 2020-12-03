iOttie Launches The Aivo Smart Driving Series Featuring The Aivo Connect With Alexa Built-In

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iOttie, a leading mobile accessories company, launches the first product in the new Aivo Series today, a first-of-its-kind connected car ecosystem that includes the Aivo Connect Car Mount (Alexa Built-In) and coming soon will be the Aivo View Dash Cam (works with Alexa), elevating and reimagining the hands-free experience behind the wheel.

The Aivo Connect is engineered with Alexa in mind, to provide drivers with unprecedented convenience, allowing them to access tens of thousands of Alexa skills and features just by using simple voice commands. Stream your favorite playlists or get directions to the nearest restaurant while staying focused on the road ahead. The Aivo Connect also includes Qi wireless fast-charging technology so you can quickly power your device (up to 10W) while it is in use. And, equally important, your phone will remain secure thanks to the Auto Sense mounting system, which has a proximity sensor that automatically detects when to open and close cradle arms for easy phone mounting.

Vice President of iOttie, Eric Kang states, "Our team worked with Amazon to provide customers with an enhanced, low distraction driving experience. With its secure mounting and fast-charge capabilities, the Aivo Connect has an innovative, driver-friendly design, while also providing access to all that Alexa has to offer – helping our customers keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road."

Alexa Automotive Vice President Ned Curic states, "We're thrilled to work with iOttie on the Aivo Connect and continue expanding access to Alexa in vehicles. iOttie customers can make the most of their drive by staying connected, productive, and entertained on-the-go, and enjoy new routines and features like Auto Mode, Start My Commute, and Pay for Gas."

Designed with a twist-locking base, the Aivo Connect stays secure on any dashboard base. Key features of the Aivo Connect include optimal viewing angles in both portrait and landscape positioning, an LED ring to indicate when Alexa is activated, and a noise-cancelling microphone and a noise-cancelling microphone to help isolate voices in the vehicle.

The Aivo Connect will be available through Amazon for $89.95. The Aivo Connect will be the first product in the new Aivo Connect series, a first-of-its-kind connected car accessory series. The Aivo View, a smart driving dashboard camera, will be released in late 2020/early 2021.

About iOttie Inc.

Since 2010, iOttie has been revolutionizing the way consumers are using their smartphones inside their vehicles. The team of engineers, designers, and marketing specialists at iOttie understands the growing market trends that are occurring within the wireless industry. With this knowledge, they are able to seamlessly bring quality smartphone car mounts that offer safety and security to all drivers. Today, iOttie offers a variety of mobile mounting solutions, wireless home and on-the-go charging solutions, and connected car devices.

