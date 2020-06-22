IOU Financial Reports Results of its Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU" or "the Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), reported today the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on this date (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the re-appointment of all of the Company's current directors and of its auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and shareholders reapproved the Company's rolling Stock Option Plan.

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. provides small businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada access to the capital they need to seize growth opportunities quickly. In a unique approach to lending, IOU Financial's advanced, automated application and approval system accurately assesses applicants' financial realities, with an emphasis on day-to-day cash flow trends. IOU Financial allows these businesses to apply for six, nine, twelve, fifteen and eighteen-month term loans of up to US$500,000 to qualified U.S. applicants ($100,000 in Canada) within a few business days, with affordable charges favorable to cash-flow management. Its speed and transparency make IOU Financial a trusted alternative to banks. To learn more visit: IOUFinancial.com.

