Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education to Host School Choice Week Festivities

JOHNSTON, Iowa, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High school students, parents, and school choice advocates will gather for a school choice-themed movie night featuring "Miss Virginia" on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Based on the true story of education advocate Virginia Walden Ford, the "Miss Virginia" movie stars Uzo Aduba as an inner-city mom fighting for quality education options for her son. Besides enjoying the free film, attendees will have a chance to win one of the event's giveaways, such as a school supply gift card or a book by Virginia Walden Ford.

The movie celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the AMC Classic Johnston 16 Theater, located at 5233 NW 86th St.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The film highlights the importance of a parent's right to choose the best education for their child," said Trish Wilger, executive director of Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education. "This event will bring together many who have benefitted from school choice themselves, as well as those leading the fight for more choice in Iowa."

The event's host, Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education, is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to expanding school choice options in Iowa. Its mission is to promote educational choice so that all children and parents in Iowa can access and afford their school of choice.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

