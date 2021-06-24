Iowa Board of Pharmacy Partners with DisposeRx to Advance Drug Disposal at Pharmacies Across the State

DES MOINES, Iowa and SANFORD, N.C., June 24, 2021 Through a collaboration with the Iowa Board of Pharmacy and Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, Iowa pharmacies may choose to participate in a program designed to reduce the opioid epidemic by providing medication disposal education and a medication disposal tool, such as DisposeRx®, to patients.

MedOne will facilitate the program, which enables patients to receive two disposal kits every 30-days at no cost ($0 patient copay). Pharmacies will be reimbursed $7.50 for providing a disposal kit and patient education.

This new drug disposal initiative will commence on July 1, 2021 and builds on Iowa's NARCAN Dispensing Program that launched in July 2020.

"Opioid-related deaths in Iowa increased 35% last year, and the Drug Disposal Kit Program complements the efforts of the NARCAN project, which was designed to reduce addiction rates and deaths," said Mitchell Barnett, PharmD, MS, associate director, Iowa Prescription Monitoring Program for the Iowa Board of Pharmacy. "Approximately 250 Iowa pharmacies participated in the NARCAN program, and we are hoping even more will take part in our new initiative."

DisposeRx is available without a prescription, and a pharmacy may easily submit a claim by generating a prescription using the product NDC and the pharmacy or pharmacist as the prescriber. Additional pharmacy electronic billing information, including BIN and PCN, may be found here .

Funding is made available through the State Opioid Response (SOR2) grant, funded by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

"We are honored to be included in this very important initiative," said William Simpson, DisposeRx president and chief executive officer. "The State of Iowa is one of a handful of pioneering states that recognize the important role pharmacists play in educating and counseling patients about safe medication disposal and providing reimbursement for pharmacists' time and services. We applaud the commitment to patient safety and prevention."

Additional information regarding the program can be found on the Iowa Board of Pharmacy's website.

About DisposeRx Packets

DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically sequestered in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the patented product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

DisposeRx, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication safety behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's market-leading, patented medication disposal packets and education programs are currently available at 60% of retail pharmacies, 90% of wholesale distributors, and through health plans and provider organizations across the U.S. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.

