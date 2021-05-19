Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation ("ISL") Announces Commencement Of Consent Solicitation Process For Its Outstanding 2005-1 Notes, 2011-1 Notes And 2012-1 Notes

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Re: Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2005-1 (the "2005-1 Notes"), consisting of:



$75,305,760 Class A-3 Notes; CUSIP: 462592AC0



$12,475,354 Class B Notes; CUSIP: 462592AD8







Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation Student Loan-Asset Backed Notes, Series 2011-1 (Libor Floating Rate Notes) (the "2011-1 Notes"), consisting of:



$97,516,328 Notes; CUSIP: 462590HW3







Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation Student Loan-Asset Backed Notes, Series 2012-1 (Libor Floating Rate Notes) (the "2012-1 Notes"), consisting of:



$143,268,732 Class A Notes; CUSIP: 462590JS0



$10,000,000 Class B Note; CUSIP: 462590JT8

As Issuer of the outstanding 2005-1 Notes, 2011-1 Notes and 2012-1 Notes, Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation ("ISL") today announced the commencement of three (3) separate consent solicitations seeking consent from the holders of each of the outstanding series 2005-1 Notes, 2011-1 Notes and 2012-1 Notes (collectively, the "Notes") to amend the respective indentures governing the Notes to permit early redemptions thereof. Pursuant to the terms, such indentures governing each series of Notes may be amended with the consent of a majority in collective aggregate principal amount of the holders of each series of such Notes.

The solicitation period ends at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on May 27, 2021, unless otherwise extended or terminated. The Record Date for the consent solicitations is May 18, 2021.

The solicitations are being made by Consent Solicitation Statements for each of the 2005-1 Notes, 2011-1 Notes and 2012-1 Notes, each dated May 19, 2021, being distributed through D.F. King & Co., Inc. as Tabulation Agent at (212) 269-5550, (800) 331-7024 (toll-free), or email at [email protected] The Solicitation Agent for each of the Notes is RBC Capital Markets at +1-877-381-2099 (toll-free) or +1-212-618-7843 (collect), or by email to [email protected] . Neither the Tabulation Agent nor the Solicitation Agent nor their respective affiliates is making any recommendation as to whether holders of the Notes should deliver Consents in response to the respective Consent Solicitation Statements. Holders of the Notes must make their own decision as to whether to participate in the Consent Solicitation and, if so, the principal amount of Notes that they hold in respect of which to deliver Consent.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell securities. The Consent Solicitations are being made only pursuant to the respective Consent Solicitation Statements, and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law. In any jurisdiction in which the Consent Solicitation is required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Consent Solicitation will be deemed to be made on behalf of ISL by the Solicitation Agent, or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of that jurisdiction.

Contact: Erin Lacey

[email protected]

Contact: Salim Mawani

[email protected]

SOURCE Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation