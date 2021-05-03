Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation ("ISL") To Begin Negotiations With Holders Of Its Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2005-1 (Class A-3 And Class B), Series 2011-1 And Series 2012-1 (Class A And Class B)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Re: Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2005-1 (the "2005-1 Notes"), consisting of:



$75,305,760 Class A-3 Notes; CUSIP: 462592AC0



$12,475,354 Class B Notes; CUSIP: 462592AD8







Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2011-1 (Libor Floating Rate Notes) (the "2011-1 Notes"), consisting of:



$97,516,328 Notes; CUSIP: 462590HW3







Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2012-1 (Libor Floating Rate Notes) (the "2012-1 Notes"), consisting of:



$143,268,732 Class A Notes; CUSIP: 462590JS0



$10,000,000 Class B Notes; CUSIP: 462590JT8

As Issuer of the outstanding 2005-1 Notes, 2011-1 Notes and 2012-1 Notes, Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation ("ISL") is planning to enter into negotiations with one or more holders of the outstanding 2005-1 Notes, 2011-1 Notes and 2012-1 Notes (collectively, the "Noteholders") to solicit their consent to a potential early redemption of the outstanding 2005-1 Notes, 2011-1 Notes and 2012-1 Notes, respectively (collectively, the "Notes"). Following these negotiations, ISL may initiate a formal solicitation of consent from a majority of the outstanding Noteholders for each series of Notes necessary to amend the indentures governing each such series of Notes. The amendments to each indenture would permit, and delineate the process for, the early redemption of the applicable series of Notes.

Any formal solicitation will be made only in accordance with the terms and conditions of a written Consent Solicitation Statement for each series of Notes that will be available to all Noteholders of such series. There is no assurance that ISL will reach a mutually acceptable understanding with the Noteholders, or that any series of Notes ultimately will be retired in connection with the contemplated consent solicitation.

