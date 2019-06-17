Iowa Total Care Welcomes Healthcare Systems to Provider Network

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa Total Care announced today that it has signed contracts with four of the state's largest healthcare providers, including UnityPoint Health®, University of Iowa Health Care, MercyOne, and Genesis Health System.

As a Medicaid managed care organization, Iowa Total Care will serve Iowa Medicaid recipients as part of the state's IA Health Link program beginning July 1, 2019. Over the past year, Iowa Total Care has added thousands of high quality providers statewide to ensure members have access to medical care throughout the state.

"We are pleased to welcome these healthcare providers to our network, and we look forward to our partnership with the state of Iowa to deliver on our mission of providing better health outcomes," said Mitch Wasden, president and CEO, Iowa Total Care.

For more information about Iowa Total Care and its providers, visit www.iowatotalcare.com.

About Iowa Total Care

Iowa Total Care is a managed care plan that provides health insurance in Iowa. Established in 2019, Iowa Total Care exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Iowa Total Care is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.iowatotalcare.com.

