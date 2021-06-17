IP Pathways Announces Partnership with Misty Robotics to Bring the Temp Screening Assistant to New Markets

The Temperature Screening Assistant for Misty II is an automated, contactless, and touchless solution for screening individuals with elevated temperatures. Companies benefit from reduced risk to frontline staff and the elimination of surface hygiene concerns associated with touch-based systems. Screening is consistent and provides a unique and friendly end user experience.

"This is different from any other solution for temperature screening on the market. It isn't a tablet. It isn't a kiosk. It isn't a human with a no touch thermometer. Misty II in the role of temperature screener is a new kind of assistant that can make the whole temperature screening process pleasant and memorable. Thanks to the evolution of robot technology and the study of Human Robot Interaction (HRI) have evolved, it's now very feasible to have an affordable and engaging robot experience, which is far better than the very dry kiosk-based experience," said Tim Enwall, CEO of Misty Robotics.

"At IP Pathways, we continue to provide our customers with innovative solutions to solve their business challenges. Our partnership with Misty Robotics will offer a contactless temperature screening to simplify the process. Designed with the user in mind, Misty II has an approachable personality that makes interacting with it fun and simple for people of all ages. Misty II is equipped with additional functionality that allows it to be useful in many ways, including capturing images and responding to touch." said Joe Shields, CEO of IP Pathways.

Capabilities of Temperature Screening Assistant:

Closed loop temperature screening (within +/-0.5C)

Interactive health questions

Pass/fail result determination and recording

Configurable SMS/email notifications

Web-based administration/reporting

Character interaction

Unflappable attitude

Optionally, organizations can add the ability to print stickers indicating screening is complete, create custom greetings, and employ a pre-visit health survey.

The Temperature Screening Assistant was developed to screen individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic and is being utilized by a variety of organizations across the nation. The efficiency of using a robot will have ongoing utility past the pandemic for organizations that have temperature screening as a part of their visitor process.

Misty II is a platform robot first, meaning partners like IP Pathways can build additional skills that bring more functionality. Misty II was designed for assignments that play an integrated role in life and can benefit from an approachable form factor. Misty II has played many different roles in organizations including healthcare, therapies, hospitality, retail, education, etc.

IP Pathways:

IP Pathways is a cloud and managed services technology company. We know business leaders struggle to overcome day-to-day hurdles to scale to the next level. By partnering with us, technology becomes your secret weapon to fast-track growth.

Misty Robotics:

Misty Robotics is the company behind Misty, a robot platform built for developers. Misty is focused on enabling developers to build apps for robots that offer value for businesses and at home. Misty Robotics is a spin-out of toy company, Sphero. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company is financially backed by Venrock, Foundry Group and others.

CONTACT: Abbi Gilliland, [email protected], +1 515 422 9324

SOURCE IP Pathways

Related Links

www.ippathways.com

