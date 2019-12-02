iPatientAxis Announces Early Participation in Newly Launched AWS Data Exchange

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iPatientAxis, the global leader in Clinical Contract Services, today announced participation in AWS Data Exchange, a new platform where Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can subscribe to a diverse selection of third-party data in AWS Marketplace. This service makes it easy for millions of AWS customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud. iPatientAxis is a qualified data provider that offers curated data from over 19 million unique patients. Now, authenticated AWS users will have access to iPatientAxis' proprietary data through AWS Data Exchange.

iPatientAxis Announces participation in AWS Marketplace

Examples of iPatientAxis' proprietary data products include:

NASH offerings compiled from real-world longitudinal clinical EMR data for over 160,000 unique patients diagnosed with NASH

Insightful datasets in additional therapeutic areas, including, Asthma, Alzheimer's/Dementia, Hypertension, COPD, Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Women's Health, CHF and many more.

"We are thrilled that AWS has provided a platform to showcase our unique, highly curated data assets," says Michael Margiotta, Chairman and CEO of iPatientAxis. "We are pleased to provide consumers with meaningful data insights that help inform clinical trial design and processes."

Through AWS Data Exchange, customers can find and subscribe to more than 1,000 data products from more than 80 qualified data providers including iPatientAxis. In addition to offering indication-specific datasets via the AWS Data Exchange, iPatientAxis has developed a patented platform that streamlines and automates both patient and site identification, ensuring trials meet their enrollment goals without incurring the unexpected expenses of adding additional sites or costly delays. iPatientAxis is the global leader in Contract Clinical Services providing solutions in over 32 Countries.

To get started with AWS Data Exchange, visit https://aws.amazon.com/data-exchange

For more information on iPatientAxis, visit www.ipatientaxis.com

Find iPatientAxis on LinkedIn and Twitter

