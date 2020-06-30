IPC Wins 'Best High Performance Network Services' at TradingTech Insight Awards -- North America for Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC , a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the global financial markets, today announced its Connexus Cloud platform was named the winner in the "Best High Performance Network Services" category in the prestigious TradingTech Insight Awards — North America 2020 for the second consecutive year.

"It is exciting to see IPC's strategic vision and continuous investments in Connexus Cloud recognized by the industry," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer, IPC. "Connexus Cloud allows firms anywhere in the world to trade faster and achieve greater agility, productivity and efficiency, providing our customers with a tremendous competitive advantage."

Connexus Cloud is an unparalleled private, secure cloud solution for the global financial markets. By providing and integrating private and hybrid clouds, and enabling secure access to over 550 public clouds, Connexus Cloud empowers the use of cloud for secure, guaranteed, high-performance data and voice communications. This includes optimized deliveries for blockchain, market data and transactions. The Connexus Cloud multi-cloud platform links together the global capital markets with sell-side firms, buy-side firms, inter-dealer brokers, liquidity venues, energy firms, trade lifecycle providers, and market-data vendors as well as clearing and settlement firms. They are all interconnected in an ecosystem of more than 6,600 capital market participants across 750 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Produced by A-Team, the TradingTech Insight Awards — North America emphasize operational and product excellence in financial trading technology, and reflect the different challenges facing market practitioners and suppliers as they seek to develop trading and data solutions for the rapidly changing North American marketplace. The shortlist was selected by the TradingTech Advisory Board, as well as A-Team's editorial team, with the winner chosen by the TradingTech Insight readership.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

