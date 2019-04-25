IPG - Global Brand Marketers for Consumer Goods - Promotes National Garden Month

"National Garden Month is a great incentive to reassess your business' or home's landscaping needs and create a to-do list to update and upgrade the look and style," said Mitch Gould, the CEO of IPG, which markets consumer goods, such as lawn and garden products, to the largest retailers across North America.

Gould said IPG is expanding its operations because he wants to find new, innovative lawn and garden companies that are looking to expand or enter the U.S. market.

"I created the 'evolution of distribution' system that makes it easy for overseas or small domestic companies to expand their retail distribution network in the United States," he said. "We guide companies through the importation maze, warehouse their products and promote their brands to the major brick and mortar and online retail outlets in the U.S."

Gould has worked with such retail giants as Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe's, Costco, to name a few.

IPG is not only specialists in the lawn and garden niche, but Gould has expertise spanning several categories of consumer products, including lawn and garden, hardware, houseware, and all types of consumer goods. Gould has represented organizations such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Chapin, Paramount, Miracle-Gro, Native Remedies, Flora Health, Steven Seagal's Lightning Bolt, Body Basix, and Hulk Hogan's extreme energy granules.

MORE ON IPG AND ITS FOUNDER

IPG is a privately held company that specializes in the retail distribution of consumer goods.

Mitch Gould, a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional, is known as a global marketing guru. He has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

