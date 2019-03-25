IPG Expands Consumer Goods Portfolio Throughout the United States

IPG is a family-owned global-brand management firm with its headquarters based in Boca Raton, FL. The company utilizes its proprietary "evolution of distribution" system that specializes in helping brands from around the world to enter the largest market place in the world.

For domestic brands, IPG can expand their sales into various distribution channels including, but not limited to, food and drug mass merchandisers, big box, home centers, hardware chains, and convenience stores around America.

"We just had a record-breaking year for the economy in 2018, and 2019 looks even better for businesses that want to augment their operations," said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of IPG. "It is the perfect time for companies to take advantage of this healthy economy and plan their distribution expansion throughout the U.S. market."

Gould, who has more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry, has had a long and storied career in selling consumer products, such as home and garden, pet supplies, sporting goods, food and drug and nutrition.

"To help consumer goods companies, I developed the 'evolution of distribution' strategy that helps them navigate the marketplace when they want to expand their sales," Gould said. "We are the one-stop destination for companies that want to expand or penetrate the U.S. consumer goods industry."

As the U.S. economy has grown, so has IPG, which is hiring more retail industry experts, beefing up its U.S. distribution and warehouse center and expanding its social media and online marketing services to better serve its domestic clients.

"Many companies have great products. That is their expertise -- research and development. That is why they need IPG. We are the sales experts," Gould said. "We have the expertise and experience in product sales and distribution that can take companies to new heights in the U.S. market. We can get them into the major retailers, such as Amazon, Whole Foods, CVS and Walgreens."

MORE ON IPG AND ITS FOUNDER

IPG is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of consumer goods. IPG offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products.

Mitch Gould, the founder and CEO of IPG, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. He has more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry with expertise spanning several categories of consumer goods, such as lawn and garden.

For more information, including how to get your brand in front of the retail industry's most influential buyers, visit ipgsales.net or call 561-270-4553.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-270-4553

apolin@ipgsales.net

SOURCE International Products Group

Related Links

http://ipgsales.net

