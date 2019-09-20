iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 5 arrive today

C Spire rolls out limited time promotional offers on new generation of most powerful and advanced devices

News provided by

C Spire

Sep 20, 2019, 09:05 ET

RIDGELAND, Miss., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire launched the latest products from Apple today, including the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for the iPhone, as well as the new dual camera iPhone 11 and the Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-On Retina Display, on its "customer inspired" 4G LTE network.

The company's wireless unit also will start selling the new seventh-generation iPad beginning Monday, September 30. Customers can purchase the Apple products online at www.cspire.com,  via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 or at any C Spire retail store.

For a limited time, new and existing customers who want any of the new iPhone models will receive up to $750 off the purchase of a second device, $100 off the new Apple Watch Series 5 and free AirPods – a $160 retail value – with qualifying online purchases.

"We're excited about an unbeatable combination – these amazing devices, great limited-time offers, our world-class service and unmatched plans – on our fast, powerful wireless 4G LTE network," said Brian Caraway, general manager of wireless for C Spire's mobile communications unit.

For more details on pricing and data plans for the iPhone and Apple Watch, please visit www.cspire.com and click on the wireless link.

