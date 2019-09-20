iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max -- and All New Dual-Camera iPhone 11, Coming to Boost Mobile, Available the week of Sept. 23

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile, today announced it will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone, as well as the new dual-camera iPhone 11. Customers will be able to order iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the week of Sept. 23. Please see below for complete pricing details:

Model Color Price iPhone 11 (64GB) White $699.99 (plus tax) iPhone 11 (64GB) Black $699.99 (plus tax) iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) Space Gray $999.99 (plus tax) iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) Gold $999.99 (plus tax) iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) Space Gray $1,099.99 (plus tax) iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) Gold $1,099.99 (plus tax)

"We are super excited for our customers to say hello to iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro," said Angela Rittgers, senior vice president of sales and marketing-Boost Mobile. "The extraordinary photos, video capability, processing speed and all-day battery life clearly set these phones apart. Of course, Boost Mobile complements those features with unlimited plans (including taxes and fees!), a mobile hotspot, unlimited music streaming and so much more."

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a new triple-camera system that provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra-Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography with Night mode and the highest quality video in a smartphone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone Xs, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone Xs Max.

The new Super Retina XDR in the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is the brightest and most advanced display ever in an iPhone.

iPhone 11 is packed with new powerful and innovative capabilities seamlessly integrated with iOS 13, bringing an unparalleled user experience. iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system with all-new Wide and Ultra-Wide angle cameras, producing the highest quality video in a smartphone, offering major improvements in low-light photography with Night mode and Portrait mode of people, pets, things and more. iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance and the toughest glass ever in a smartphone.

Customers can enjoy all of these great features while saving money through Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans. For a limited time, customers who make the switch to Boost Mobile can get four lines with unlimited data, talk and text for only $25 per month per line. Plan features include:

Mobile hotspot per line.

Mobile-optimized streaming videos, gaming and music.

4G LTE high-speed data for most everything else.

Loyal Boost Mobile customers on a monthly plan who have made at least 12 consecutive on-time payments may be eligible to purchase the latest iPhones through BoostUP! – an affordable way qualified customers can pay for their phone over time.3 For example, they can purchase iPhone 11 (64GB) for $100 down (plus applicable taxes) and then pay $33 per month for 18 months. For more information visit www.boostmobile.com.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, Boost Mobile offers customers the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

6 BoostUP!: Requires 18-month installment agreement, 0% APR and qualifying device and service plan. Eligible customers can finance up to $600. A down payment is required at time of upgrade. Sales taxes for full purchase price due at the time of the sale. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on device becomes due.

