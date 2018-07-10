iPhone Eraser: ProtectStar announces new update of iShredder iOS and iShredder Mobile Enterprise

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtectStar today announces the new update 3.3 of iShredder iOS, their iOS data eraser app. By simply connecting their iPhone or iPad device to any Mac or Windows computer and running iShredder iOS, anyone can securely erase their device, ensuring all personal data, videos, photos, and more can never be recovered. The app is perfect for use before selling a used iOS device. For enterprise users, the new iShredder Mobile Enterprise is the solution to meet the needs of every company.



iShredder uses data shredding techniques that go beyond international standards set by state and military organizations for secure data deletion. iShredder's data erasing algorithms have been analyzed by government authorities and independent security organizations to ensure the app does exactly as advertised - destroy all personal data on the device beyond any hope of recovery.



The integrated secure cleaning module with its innovative search algorithm was designed specifically to detect and effectively clean up useless temporary junk data, caches, log files and more. It not only brings back valuable storage space to the mobile device, it also ensures a performance tuning just like having a new device.



iShredder provides bullet-proof, auditable erasure reports to help users track erasures, limit corporate liability and protect corporate data.



iShredder iOS is available in two versions - the Professional edition offers 11 different data shredding methods, completely wiping all free space and overwriting the storage area, to completely shred all of the stored data. iShredder iOS Military edition offers 18 erasing methods in total. It uses certified deletion algorithms, including: DoD 5220.22-M ECE, DoD 5220.22-M, HMG Infosec No.5, German BSI-2011-VS, US Army AR380-19, NATO standard, US Navy NAVSO P-5239-26 (MFM & RLL), USAF AFSSI-5020, German BSI TL-03423 and CSEC ITSG-06.



For enterprise users, the iShredder Mobile Enterprise solution must be installed on Windows systems, and was made to fit the needs of every mobile hardware reseller, leasing company, lost-property office, large enterprise and recycling company. The software complies with the Responsible Recycling R2 (R2:2013) Standard for Electronics Recyclers and International Requirements for E-waste Trade and Recycling. It completely wipes multiple iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches at a time. An erasing module to securely delete Android devices also will be available in Q1, 2019. Once the secure erasing process is complete, it automatically installs a clean version of Apple iOS, leaving the device in "like new" condition.

Pricing and Availability:

iShredder iOS 3 Professional is just $29.90 USD and is available through the official ProtectStar Online Shop. iShredder iOS Military is just $49.90 USD.



The price concept of iShredder Mobile Enterprise works simple: The software is for free. Users just purchase credits called 'erasure credits'. The more erasure credits a company purchases, the cheaper the price. Prices start at just $.99/device.

