iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel & Android Cell Phone Black Friday Deals for 2019: The Best Early Smartphone Sales Reviewed by Retail Fuse
Retail Fuse review the best early unlocked & service plan cell phone deals for Black Friday 2019. Save on Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 4 & other Android mobile phones
Nov 24, 2019, 17:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Black Friday cell phone deals for 2019? Deals experts at Retail Fuse have compared early savings on Android, Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Google Pixel 4 smartphones and are listing the best live deals below.
Best iPhone deals:
- Save up to 83% off on Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8, Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10, Note9, Google Pixel 4 & more flagship smartphones - check live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones at Sprint.com
- Save 50% off on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB models at Sprint.com
- Save up to 75% on Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Save up to $250 on iPhone 11 Pro Max & Pro, iPhone 11, XS, XR, 8, 7 & 6s cell phones at the Boost online store - including lower prices on best-selling iPhone handsets
- Save up to 55% on Apple iPhones including the iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11, XR, XS & 8 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
Best Samsung Galaxy deals:
- Save up to $220 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost - check live prices on top-rated Galaxy S10, Note 10, S9 & Note 9 models and refurbished models
- Galaxy S10 for $10/mo - get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $10/mo with Sprint Flex lease - regularly $37.50/mo (Offer ends 11/24)
- Galaxy S10+ for $15/mo - get the Samsung Galaxy S10+ for just $15/mo with Sprint Flex lease - Regularly $41.67/mo. (Offer ends 1/9)
- Galaxy S10e for $5/mo at Sprint - Offer ends 1/9
Best Google Pixel deals:
- Save up to 68% off on Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL & Pixel 3 smartphones at Sprint.com - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage
- Save up to 43% off on Google Pixel unlocked cell phones at Amazon - check the latest deals on the unlocked Pixel 4, Pixel 3 & Pixel 3a models
- Save up to 43% on Google Pixel smartphones including the Pixel 4 & 3 - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals at Verizon Wireless
Best Android & More Cell Phone deals:
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus & HTC smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers
- Save over 50% off on a wide range of LG smartphones and enjoy a free TV with select LG leases - pick up the LG G8, V50 & V40 at Sprint.com
- Save up to 74% on a wide range of smartphones including Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10 & Pixel 4 - click the link to check the latest deals at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to 35% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, Huawei & Motorola smartphones at Amazon
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A cell phone is a convenient way for an individual to stay in contact with family and friends. Today, there are many different versions available that can be purchased from mobile network providers or individual cell phone companies. Standard cell phones are useful for those who are busy and like to keep in touch through call or text while smartphones allow for people to keep in contact using email or chat applications that utilize internet data or WiFi. Depending on the plan, they can be an expensive investment but luckily mobile phones can be purchased unlocked, allowing individuals to seek out and compare different mobile providers for the best deals. Among the latest smartphones in the market include the Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Google Pixel 4.
What date will Black Friday fall on this year? This year's Black Friday is on November 29th and Cyber Monday is on December 2nd.
November marks the start of Amazon's Black Friday sales season. Impressive deals can be found at this early stage, although the number of deals available increases significantly during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week. Starting October 25th, Walmart is offering customers significant discounts on a variety of products such as electronics, furniture and toys. Walmart's Early Deals Drop runs until the end of November. Walmart typically launches their deals for Black Friday earlier online, on the eve of Thanksgiving (November 27). Deals are normally made available in retail outlets the next day on Thanksgiving (November 28).
Shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday savings until Cyber Monday. Amazon takes it a step further than other big box retailers by stretching Cyber Monday to last another week.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Fuse
Share this article