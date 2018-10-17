iPhone XR Arrives at Sprint on Oct. 26; Pre-order begins Oct. 19

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) today announced it will offer iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people. It will be available in all Sprint retail stores on Friday, Oct. 26 with doors opening at 8:00am local time.

Pre-order iPhone XR from Sprint and get it for $0 per month with eligible trade-in and Sprint Flex lease. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone XR beginning on Friday, Oct. 19 at 12:01am PST at www.sprint.com/iPhone.1

iPhone XR integrates breakthrough technologies from iPhone XS in all-screen glass and aluminum design featuring a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, the most advanced LCD in a smartphone, with wide color support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience. iPhone XR brings the smartest and most powerful chip in a smartphone with A12 Bionic, a next-generation Neural Engine built for advanced machine learning in everything from photography to augmented reality, the TrueDepth camera system, faster Face ID, an advanced camera system that creates dramatic portraits using a single camera lens, long all-day battery life and six beautiful finishes; white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED. This new design is splash and water resistant with a rating of IP67 and protects against everyday spills including coffee, tea and soda.2

A Network Built for Unlimited

There's never been a better time to try Sprint's network built for Unlimited. Sprint offers a variety of affordable and tailor-made options for customers who want a great network with unlimited data including3:

Unlimited Premium: Unlimited Premium is a VIP platinum-style wireless plan tailored for the customer who wants it all. It includes Unlimited data, talk and text nationwide plus Amazon Prime, Lookout Premium Plus, 50GB LTE mobile hotspot, Hulu Limited Commercials subscription, music streaming with TIDAL Premium, streaming in full HD and more.

Unlimited Plus: Includes unlimited data, talk and text, plus 10GB mobile hotspot data, TIDAL Premium music streaming, the largest streaming library with a Hulu Limited Commercials subscription, HD streaming (1080p) and global roaming options – all at the industry's best price for unlimited data with HD streaming. 4

Unlimited Basic: Perfect for customers who may not need additional features but still want unlimited data, talk, and text and a Hulu Limited Commercials subscription, at a great price. Includes DVD quality streaming (480p).

Fastest iPhones on Sprint's Next-Gen Network

With advanced features and HPUE, iPhone XR joins iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max to offer better network coverage, including indoors, and the best-ever iPhone network performance than ever on the Sprint network. They will leverage the latest LTE Advanced capabilities Sprint is rolling out as part of its massive Next-Gen Network investment to dramatically improving coverage, reliability and speed nationwide. In fact, Sprint has the most improved network according to Ookla as shown in Speedtest Intelligence data5 and PCMag's 2018 Fastest Mobile Networks report. In both, the company's year-over-year increase in national average download speeds outpaced the competitors6, including an 87 percent lift as reported in PCMag's annual tests.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.sprint.com/iphone. For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of June 30, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 iPhone XR 64GB $0/mo. after $31.25/mo. credit, applied within 2 bills. Reqs 18 mo. lease, new line or eligible upgrade and approved credit. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Eligible trade-ins for new lines of service include iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, iPhone 7, iPhone 7+, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG G7 ThinQ, Google Pixel, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL. Eligible trade-ins for upgrades include: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG G7 ThinQ. Excludes tax.

2 iPhone XR is splash-, water- and dust-resistant, and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty.

3 Data deprioritization applies during congestion.

4 Compared to national carrier unlimited plans, Verizon Beyond Unlimited and AT&T &More Premium; features differ

5 See http://speedtest.net/reports/united-states/ for more information.

6 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for average download speeds from September 2017 to September 2018 for all mobile results. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

