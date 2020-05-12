IPL Selects Landis+Gyr for Advanced Metering Expansion and IoT Capable Network

ATLANTA, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW) and Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL) have reached agreement on a new contract that expands the utility's smart grid program and paves the way for implementation of new energy management technologies in the future.

The contract includes the addition of 350,000 advanced meters and updated network infrastructure to IPL's existing AMI program. Landis+Gyr will continue to provide network and meter management services, along with software hosting. IPL also utilizes Landis+Gyr's meter data management system, advanced load management system and operating software.

"We strive to keep our customers better informed and provide a higher degree of reliability. This expanded relationship with Landis+Gyr allows enhanced meter capabilities to identify, respond and communicate outage information better than ever and expand our technology capabilities to better manage the next wave of energy challenges," said Joe Bentley, Senior Vice President of US Utility Operations for IPL. "This contract builds on the work we started in 2013 to expand AMI in our service territory and brings with it the potential for new customer engagement services."

IPL will deploy Gridstream® Connect network infrastructure capable of supporting existing metering and load control devices, while enabling new technologies such as Landis+Gyr's Revelo™ metering platform. This next generation of grid technology amplifies the quality and amount of data available for both distribution management and consumer control of their energy use, providing better integration of renewable resources, low-cost energy management tools for consumers and improved quality of service.

"Our relationship with IPL goes back over 20 years and includes providing managed services for AMI, load management and support for consumer engagement in energy efficiency programs. This new deployment will build on that foundation and help IPL leverage the latest IoT technology for utility applications in the future," said Eric Seiter, Vice President of Customer Delivery at Landis+Gyr.

Landis+Gyr's Gridstream Connect platform features Wi-SUN certified components to enable end-to-end interoperability and IoT capabilities to the grid. Combined with industry-leading meters, sensors and software applications, the system allows seamless operation of smart grid and consumer-side energy management programs.

About Indianapolis Power & Light

Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL), an AES Company, provides retail electric service to more than 500,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County. During its long history, IPL has supplied its customers with some of the lowest-cost, most reliable power in the country. For more information about the company, please visit www.IPLpower.com.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.7 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,800 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

More information is available at www.landisgyr.com .

