IPM Pays it Forward with the BuzzRx® Prescription Discount Card Program

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Prescription Management (IPM), a leading pharmacy benefits manager (PBM), now offers a prescription discount card program through BuzzRx.

With this program, IPM members can save up to 80 percent on generic medications not covered through their pharmacy benefit, at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide. The new value-add service is available at no cost to IPM's clients, and will help thousands of patients manage pain, control chronic conditions, and treat disease and illness.

BuzzRx is committed to making medications more affordable and giving back to the communities they serve. It is the only company offering prescription savings cards that not only provide significant discounts but also donate to Make-A-Wish®, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), the National Kidney Foundation®, or one of their partner regional food banks year-round.

"One of the reasons we chose BuzzRx for our prescription discount card program is that they align with our philosophy to give back to the community," said Rich Adams, president and chief operating officer at IPM. "By working with BuzzRx, we can pay it forward to our members who can't afford medications that are not covered under their benefit."

Through the BuzzRx pharmacy discount card, members who fill at least one prescription per month save on average almost $400 per year, with savings varying, depending on the medication and dispensing pharmacy.

While prescription discount cards were once mainly used by the uninsured population, these programs have soared in popularity over the years to help people pay for costly medications that are outside of their funded benefits. Today, more than 18 million Americans receive discounts on the medications they need through pharmacy discount card programs.

About IPM

Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) is a full-service, middle market PBM that works with self-funded employer groups, brokers, TPAs, and behavioral health facilitates around the country. Founded in 2009, IPM provides high-touch service, strategic cost management solutions, and integrated analytics. The company earned a Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in 2021 and is a four-time honoree on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies. IPM is headquartered in Fresno, CA and maintains regional offices in Dallas, TX and Atlanta, GA.

About BuzzRx

Founded in 2010, BuzzRx helps make communities healthier by making medicines more affordable and by supporting nonprofit partners that share their mission. The free Prescription Discount Card can help save up to 80 percent on generic medications. To date, BuzzRx has helped Americans save almost $1 billion on prescriptions and has donated over $7 million to their nonprofit partners.

