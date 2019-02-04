Ippon Obtains the AWS Data & Analytics Competency Improving Speed to Market and Quality of Horizon Blue BCBS

In April of 2018, Ippon became an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. This partnership is key in Ippon's quest to accelerate innovative projects from scratch to Cloud in an ever-growing cloud computing market noting 25% growth.

AWS Data & Analytics Competency:

Ippon obtained the Data and Analytics Competency in December 2018. An external firm audited Ippon's expertise, as well as its Cloud Data practice management.

Key International References:

Following the completion of innovative Data projects in the Cloud with companies such as Airbus, Enedis, Allianz, and Horizon BCBS, Ippon has asserted itself as a key player of Cloud Data.

AWS Academy:

The first AWS Academy opened in September 2018, providing Ippon consultants with a unique opportunity to learn about the world of Cloud Data. Ippon continues to recruit Cloud consultants throughout the U.S. in Richmond, VA, Washington, DC, and New York, NY, as well as globally in France and Australia.

"Ippon have been a wonderful partner to work with. They bring a wide range of expertise to bear, across areas such as AWS, APIs & micro-services, DevOps and front-end technologies such as Angular. They are highly collaborative and invested in our success. Ippon rapidly enabled our internal teams to become productive on new technologies and best practices, greatly increasing our speed to market and the overall quality of the solutions being delivered. We couldn't ask for a better partner."

John Walsh - Vice President, Chief Technology Officer - Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

"We are proud to reach the Data & Analytics Competency which is a great recognition for all our consultants who delivered business critical solutions on AWS such as Cloud Datalakes, Streaming solutions or Real-Time analytics over the past three years."

Geoffray Gruel - COO - Ippon Technologies

About us:

Ippon is a technology consulting company which relies on a unique "Discovery to Delivery " offer to accelerate the digital roadmap for its customers.

Our worldwide teams help organisations transform innovative ideas into effective online services with high-quality software and optimized time-to-market.

We rely on deep expertise in modern architectures including Apps, Data and Cloud to deliver solutions in weeks.

Media contacts:

Gautier Lavigne

glavigne@ippon.tech



Romain Lheritier

romain@ipponusa.com



SOURCE Ippon Technologies