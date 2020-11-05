Ipro Announces Participation in Upcoming CLOC Global Institute

Ipro and NetGovern specialists will be available to discuss the latest innovations in its suite of products, ranging from an overview of Ipro and NetGovern, where participants will see how a combination of NetGovern's Information Governance technology with Ipro's best-in-class eDiscovery capabilities creates the industry's most flexible, scalable, and powerful eDiscovery experience. In addition, the company will also be available to discuss some of the existing Ipro solutions, such as Ipro for Enterprise and Ipro for Desktop solutions.

Ipro announced its acquisition of NetGovern in July 2020 and the two companies have already been working at integrating products, people, and products since. Previously, Ipro and NetGovern enjoyed a strategic partnership.

"The CLOC Global Institute is a top-notch even that brings together some of the best minds in legal operations," said Jeff Lamboy, vice president, marketing, Ipro. "We're excited to share with attendees what we've been up to since the NetGovern acquisition and we look forward to being a part of this special day."

To learn more about the CLOC Global Institute, please visit the event's website.

About Ipro Tech, LLC

Ipro is the global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services, and support, flexibly deployed via Desktop, On-prem, Cloud, or Hybrid solutions, significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery. For more information, visit https://www.iprotech.com/.

SOURCE Ipro Tech, LLC